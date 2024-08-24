NITI Aayog conducts study to transform Mumbai into a global financial hub

New Delhi [India], August 24 : NITI Aayog conducted a study to make Mumbai and its adjacent areas a "global financial hub" and double the metropolis' GDP in the next five years, the policy body said on Saturday.

The policy body said in a post on the social media platform "X" that a team led by NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subramaniam made a presentation of the study to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In a post, NITI Aayog said, " NITI Aayog conducted a study to make Mumbai metropolis and its environs a global financial hub. A presentation of the study was made by Team NITI led by Shri BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog to the Maharashtra Chief Minister @mieknathshinde. According to the study, NITI Aayog has set a target of doubling Mumbai's GDP in the next five years, with special emphasis on seven key sectors. The CM highlighted the new direction provided by the initiatives to the development of the state along with improving the communication infrastructure."

As per the policy body, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik were also present on the occasion.

The Maharashtra CMO also posted on social media X about the development saying," The report of the study conducted by NITIAayog to make Mumbai metropolis and its environs a global financial hub was handed over to the Chief Minister."

"NITI Aayog has set a target of doubling Mumbai's GDP in the next five years, with special emphasis on seven key sectors. These initiatives will give a new direction to the development of the state and improve the communication and communication infrastructure, said Chief Minister Shinde" the post added.

In July last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he aims to use "the power of Maharashtra to transform it into an economic powerhouse of the world and make Mumbai the fintech capital of the world".

The Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said in May that Maharashtra has kept its pace by attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) for the second consecutive year, quoting Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) data.

According to the figures released by DPIIT, Maharashtra attracted more FDI this year than the last year.

The DPIIT report, quoted by Fadnavis on X shows that the state has received Rs 1,14,964 crore of investments from foreign investors.

