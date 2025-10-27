NITI Aayog extends support to Indian Rice Exporters Federation's Bharat International Rice Conference 2025

New Delhi [India], October 27 : In a significant step towards strengthening India's agricultural trade and enhancing the country's global leadership in rice exports, NITI Aayog has extended its support to the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) for organizing the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025. The prestigious event will take place on October 31, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The conference, a flagship initiative by IREF, aims to bring together policymakers, exporters, scientists, researchers, and international trade representatives under one platform to deliberate on innovation, sustainability, and strategies to boost India's export competitiveness.

Adding a grassroots dimension to the event, farmers from across India are expected to participate in large numbers. They will benefit from specialized training sessions and knowledge workshops designed to equip them with the latest advancements in paddy cultivation, post-harvest management, and export-oriented farming techniques. The initiative seeks to directly empower farmers with practical knowledge to improve yield quality, reduce input costs, and align production with global demand standards.

IREF President Prem Garg said that the conference would "serve as a bridge between policymakers, industry, and farmers, enabling a unified approach to strengthen India's rice ecosystem and export potential."

Officials from NITI Aayog have emphasized that such initiatives play a crucial role in fostering collaboration between government and industry, supporting sustainable agricultural practices, and ensuring that India continues to lead the world in rice exports.

With participation expected from senior government representatives, agribusiness leaders, researchers, and international delegates, BIRC 2025 is poised to be a milestone event promoting innovation, cooperation, and farmer empowerment in India's rice sector.

