Nitika’s Connect to Readers with Her Book and Pen

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18:Nitika Didwania's book, Manifest Your Dreams — With a Pen, is striking a deep emotional chord with readers across India and beyond. Since its June 13, 2023 launch at Oberoi Mall, Mumbai, which was the following of her inspiring TEDx Talk at TEDx Talk Powai on the enduring power of handwriting, the graphologist-author has seen an unprecedented surge in visibility, reader engagement, and heartfelt testimonials from around the world.

A practical blend of handwriting analysis and mindset transformation, Manifest Your Dreams — With a Pen' offers time‑tested principles, actionable exercises, and real-life stories that help readers identify and overcome self-sabotaging habits such as procrastination, fear, and self-doubt. The accessible language and hands‑on techniques have made the book especially popular with students and young professionals navigating a highly digital world.

The book debuted to an enthusiastic crowd at Oberoi Mall, where chief guest Nafisa Bhinderwala and attendees celebrated the launch. A strong first‑day response, media attention and social buzz helped the title reach Amazon bestseller lists. Every day Nitika's phone rings with messages of admiration from colleagues, readers and workshop participants — proof the book is resonating.She has received numerous life‑change testimonies from readers worldwide who report applying the book's techniques and experiencing measurable improvements in confidence, focus and emotional balance.

Ankita Jain, marketing head at Tata Motors and a long‑time acquaintance of Nitika, praised Manifest Your Dreams — With a Pen as “a great read” and said she has observed Nitika's own transformation through her work — a journey she finds inspiring. Aparna Gaur wrote on social media that the book was “something she had been waiting for” and called it an amazing read. Renowned analyst and film critic Girish Wankhede lauded the book's simple yet profound style, recommending it particularly to students and members of the film fraternity who seek emotional and professional balance.

Nitika brings more than a decade of experience as a graphologist and motivational coach. Through workshops in schools and community programs, she has helped many students improve handwriting and signatures, and observed significant behavioral and academic changes — including reduced anger and mood swings, sharpened focus and improved classroom performance. One notable success story from her practice involved a student who, after handwriting therapy, went on to become a soldier in the Indian Army — an example Nitika points to as evidence of handwriting's potential to influence mindset and destiny.

With increasing media visibility, an expanding social circle of supporters, and continuing stream of testimonials from readers and colleagues, Nitika is already being encouraged to write another book in the same space. For readers, educators and parents seeking practical tools to strengthen mindset and emotional resilience, Manifest Your Dreams — With a Pen has become a timely resource.

For more information about Nitika Didwania, her workshops, and where to purchase Manifest Your Dreams — With a Pen, please visit Nitika's official social media pages or major online retailers.

