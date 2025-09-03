Nitin Gadkari chairs consultation workshop in Delhi for sustainable urban highways

New Delhi [India], September 3 : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari chaired a consultation workshop in the capital on Wednesday to discuss innovative policy interventions for sustainable National Highway development around urban areas.

Gadkari, in a social media post, said the meeting was attended by Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta, Harsh Malhotra, among other state government officials and municipal commissioners. He said that the discussions were focused on addressing traffic bottlenecks and shaping infrastructure in sync with urban planning.

"Chaired a Consultation Workshop today in Delhi along with Union MoS Shri Ajay Tamta Ji, Shri Harsh Malhotra Ji, State Government officials, and Municipal Commissioners on innovative policy interventions for sustainable National Highway development around urban areas," Gadkari wrote in a social media post.

According to the Union Minister, one of the central themes of the workshop was easing congestion on urban highways. This would be achieved through measures such as constructing ring roads and bypasses. He also highlighted the use of value capture financing models, which aim to channel resources from areas benefiting from new infrastructure back into development projects.

The discussions further emphasized the need to align highway projects with city master plans. Gadkari noted that such coordination would help promote planned and regulated growth in zones around ring roads. He explained that this approach could not only reduce congestion but also improve connectivity between cities and their expanding suburbs.

"These measures will promote planned and regulated development in the influence zones of ring roads, reduce congestion, and strengthen connectivity in line with our commitment to sustainable and future-ready infrastructure," Gadkari added in his post.

In the previous month, Gadkari announced various road projects for Madhya Pradesh, including the construction of the Greenfield Highway between Bhopal and Jabalpur and the Tiger Corridor in the state.

Gadkari made the announcement while addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of nine road projects covering 174 kilometres, with a total investment of over Rs 4,250 crore, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Jabalpur on Saturday.

Among these projects, the state's largest flyover Damoh Naka-Ranitall-Madanmahal-Medical Road Flyover, which has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1200 crores.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor