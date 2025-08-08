Nitin Gadkari highlights critical role of construction equipment industry at ICEMA annual session 2025

New Delhi [India] August 8 : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, emphasised the crucial role of the construction equipment (CE) industry in building a developed India by 2047.

Speaking at the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers' Association (ICEMA) Annual Session 2025, Gadkari highlighted the industry's resilient 3% growth in FY25, with equipment sales reaching 1,40,191 units and exports growing by 10%.

Gadkari stressed the need for technological advancement and sustainability in construction equipment, citing the benefits of green fuel, electric, and hydrogen-based vehicles. These alternatives are not only environmentally responsible but also more economical and profitable.

"Green fuel, electric and hydrogen-based vehicles are not only environmentally responsible, they're more economical and profitable," he stated. "Adopting sustainable practices is a strategic move that benefits all stakeholders. If the CE industry embraces sustainability, quality, and innovation, I can guarantee global demand will grow significantly."

The Minister emphasised infrastructure as a national growth engine, with roads, railways, and mining being key drivers in the coming years.

Gadkari reiterated the government's zero-tolerance stance on quality lapses, stating that anyone compromising quality will be held accountable.

He urged the CE industry to invest in high-capacity machinery for tunnelling and pre-cast construction, highlighting the need to adapt European advanced tunnel boring equipment for Indian conditions.

The Minister assured industry members that policy support is forthcoming, with a new bill to be introduced in the next Parliament session to address the challenges faced by the CE industry in competing with global players.

"We are bringing a new bill in the next Parliament session to address the challenges the CE industry is facing in competing with global players. Your concerns have been heard, and they will be addressed," said Gadkari.

V Vivekanand, President of ICEMA and Managing Director of Caterpillar India, requested the Minister's guidance on making operator skilling mandatory to improve quality, minimise risk, and unlock long-term productivity.

"To build a safer, more efficient future, we must make skilling mandatory for all operators. It's not just about compliance, it's about improving quality, minimising risk, and unlocking long-term productivity. We seek the Hon'ble Minister's guidance on making this mandatory in our industry," said Vivekanand.

Deepak Shetty, President-Designate of ICEMA and CEO & Managing Director of JCB India, emphasised the importance of strengthening domestic manufacturing, embracing digital transformation, and green practices to drive growth and global competitiveness.

"We stand at a critical juncture where innovation, sustainability, and workforce development will shape our growth. Strengthening domestic manufacturing and embracing digital transformation are key to India's global competitiveness. We are fully committed to green practices and open to all collaborations that support a cleaner, greener future for the CE sector," said Shetty.

The ICEMA Annual Session 2025 reinforced the construction equipment industry's vital role in India's infrastructure development. With shared commitment from government and industry leaders, the sector is poised to drive progress toward Viksit Bharat 2047 through cutting-edge technology, sustainable practices, and enhanced global competitiveness.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor