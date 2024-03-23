Nitrro Beauty Contest 2024: Unveiling Beauty, Talent, and Empowerment with Prabodh V Davkhare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23: Nitrro Bespoke Fitness proudly hosted the highly anticipated Nitrro Beauty Contest on March 22, 2024. The event transcended expectations, offering an exhilarating celebration of beauty, talent, and empowerment. It seamlessly blended glamour, sportsmanship, and social responsibility in a captivating evening that left attendees in awe.

One of the highlights of the event was the inclusion of small orphanage girl children supported by the Vasant Davkhare Foundation who participated alongside other contestants, adding a heartwarming dimension to the competition.

The evening commenced with the shortlisting round, where participants graced the ramp, showcasing their best looks and exuding elegance and charm.

Esteemed judges:

Audrey D’silva- Pageant Coach, Smita Gondkar- Actor/Model, Keith Sequeira- Actor/Model, Shilpa Allure- Professional Dermatologist and Founder of Allure Studios, Simran Ahuja- Miss India, Ritu Vij- Actor meticulously selected the top 10 finalists based on their exceptional qualities.

Grooming Session: “Looks Salon” conducted grooming sessions to refine participants’ appearances, ensuring they radiate confidence and style on the ramp.

Sports Round: Sponsored by STRCH brand, this unique round featured a sports walk, allowing participants to display their fitness prowess with impactful movements at the ramp’s forefront.

Glamorous Walk Round: The grand finale included a glamorous walk and an engaging Q&A session. Points were awarded for both the walk and participants’ eloquence during the interactive session.

Special Segment: Adding a heartwarming touch to the event, orphan kids, supported by the Vasant Davkhare Foundation, graced the ramp, symbolizing philanthropy and inclusivity.

Final Selection: After rigorous rounds, the top 3 participants were crowned winners, acknowledging their exceptional performance and grace.

Esteemed speakers addressed the audience on women’s empowerment, enriching the event with profound insights and inspiring narratives. Winners were adorned with crowns and bestowed with remarkable prizes, including complimentary memberships and luxurious hampers.

Prabodh V Davkhare, Chairman NITRRO FITNESS quoted saying, _”Through the Nitrro Beauty Contest, we aim to celebrate not just outer beauty, but also inner strength, confidence, and resilience. It’s a platform where individuals can showcase their unique charm and talents, inspiring others to embrace their individuality and pursue their dreams with passion and determination”_ *further adding* _”Our heartfelt gratitude to Vasant Davkhare Foundation for their support. Having those beautiful children was an absolute honour for us”.

The Nitrro Beauty Contest 2024 delivered an unforgettable experience, offering a blend of elegance, inspiration, and camaraderie.

