Nitta Gelatin India launches Rs 60 Crore expansion project in Kerala; Collaborates with Japanese MNC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 1 : Nitta Gelatin India Ltd (NGIL), a joint venture of Nitta Gelatin Inc. Japan and the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (KSIDC), has initiated an expansion project worth Rs 60 crores in Kerala.

The groundbreaking ceremony (bhumi pooja) of NGIL's Collagen Peptide expansion project was held on Tuesday at its factory located in Kakkanad, Kochi.

This project is part of the Rs 200 crore investment announced by the Japanese MNC during the last visit of the Chief Minister of Kerala to Japan.

Welcoming the investment, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his satisfaction, stating that the State of Kerala has had a strong relationship with the Japanese Group.

He remarked that the company has honored the commitment made during his visit to Japan. The Chief Minister emphasized that NGIL is a shining example of successful partnership between the state and a global investor and offered full support for further expansion in Kerala.

According to Koichi Ogata, President of Nitta Gelatin worldwide and a Director of NGIL, "The industry friendly policies of successive governments in Kerala have given the company the confidence to make further investments in the State. The availability of skilled labour in Kerala has been a critical factor for the success of our operations here. Our employee friendly policies have ensured a conducive industrial relations environment in our units in Kerala."

The Nitta Gelatin group is among the largest Gelatin producers in the world, catering to the food and pharma industry. Founded 103 years ago in Osaka, Japan, the company's operations in Kerala will complete 50 years in 2025.

"The demand for Collagen Peptide is growing worldwide as it significantly helps in promoting joint health and also beauty from within. A variant that helps in the management of Diabetes is also expected to be launched shortly. The expanded capacity will be able to successfully cater to this requirement," said Sajiv K. Menon, the Managing Director of NGIL.

The project is expected to be commissioned by the middle of next year.

The ground breaking ceremony was held in the presence of Sajiv K. Menon (Managing Director of NGIL), Dr. Shinya Takahashi (Technical Director, NGIL), Pradeep Kumar K. (Sr. General Manager- Operations, NGIL), G. Praveen (Division Head, NGIL), Shirly Thomas (Director Board Member, NGIL), Radhamony Pillai, Municipal Chairperson, Thrikkakkara, Santhosh C.R, Asst. Police Commissioner, Thrikkakkara, and K.N. Gopinath, State General Secretary, CITU.

