Nitte University takes the lead as India's first medical college to acquire Velys Robotic Knee Replacement Technology

New Delhi [India], June 24: Justice K S Hegde Charitable Hospital, the teaching hospital of K S Hegde Medical Academy, Mangaluru proudly announces the acquisition of Velys Robotic Knee Replacement Technology, making Nitte University the first medical college in India to integrate this advanced system into its orthopaedic surgery department. This significant technological advancement not only enhances the hospital's capabilities but also underscores its unwavering commitment to providing state-of-the-art healthcare services to all sections of society.

Established with the mission of delivering affordable & quality healthcare, K S Hegde Hospital has been at the forefront of medical excellence in India. Named after the eminent jurist and statesman, Justice K S Hegde, the hospital is dedicated to his vision of a healthier society through compassionate and comprehensive medical care. Located in Mangalore, the hospital serves as a critical healthcare provider for the region, offering a wide range of medical services across various specialities.

Velys Robotic-Assisted Solution, developed by Johnson & Johnson MedTech, represents the pinnacle of precision in orthopaedic surgery. This cutting-edge technology assists surgeons in performing knee replacements with unparalleled accuracy and efficiency, enhancing patient outcomes and reducing recovery times. The integration of this state-of-the-art solution brings numerous benefits to both patients and surgeons. Enhanced precision is achieved through the system's advanced imaging and real-time guidance capabilities, which are crucial for successful knee replacements. Each surgery is personalized to the patient's unique anatomy, leading to better alignment and fit of the knee implant. Furthermore, unlike other conventional robots, preoperative CT scans of the knee are not necessary before surgeries, thus reducing unnecessary radiation exposure to patients. This precision and control also minimize tissue damage, resulting in shorter hospital stays and faster recovery time for patients. Clinical studies have shown that robotic-assisted knee surgeries lead to improved long-term outcomes, including better joint function and higher patient satisfaction. Additionally, the system supports surgeons throughout the procedure, increasing their confidence and potentially leading to more consistent surgical outcomes.

The acquisition of Velys Robotic Knee Replacement Technology is a transformative step for Justice K S Hegde Charitable Hospital, providing its orthopaedic surgeons with one of the most advanced surgical tools and enabling top-tier patient care. As a teaching hospital affiliated to Nitte University, it is committed to training the next generation of orthopaedic surgeons. The introduction of the Velys system will provide postgraduate medical residents with hands-on experience using cutting-edge technology, preparing them for the future of orthopaedic surgery. Furthermore, the precision and data generated by the Velys system will open up new avenues for clinical research, helping to advance the field of orthopaedic surgery and improve patient outcomes.

For more information about Velys Robotic Knee Replacement Technology at Justice K S Hegde Charitable Hospital, call the Department Counsellor at +91 88616 40093 or visit kshegdehospital.in

