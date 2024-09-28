Nitya Mathur Reprises Her Role as Shazia in Taaza Khabar Season 2

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28: Nitya Mathur, who made her OTT debut as Shazia in Taaza Khabar, has returned for the show's second season. Reuniting with Bhuvan Bam and the original cast, Nitya has once again stepped into the world of Taaza Khabar, with Javed Jaffrey joining the cast to bring a new dynamic to the story.

Nitya was last seen in TVF's Sisterhood, where she took on the comedic role of Nikita Waghmare for the first time, showcasing her talent for light-hearted, humorous characters. Shifting back to drama, she now returns to the complex world of Taaza Khabar.

The cast took to Instagram recently, to announce the upcoming season, building anticipation among fans and followers.

Speaking about her role, Nitya shared, "Shazia is a character that I've grown with. I find her ambition very inspiring. She's both strong and vulnerable, and playing her allows me to explore so many emotional layers. Season 2 is amped up from the first season. It's a different energy. The character has evolved, there are twists, but the dynamics remain as beautiful and relatable."

Taaza Khabar Season 2 premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on September 27, featuring Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Deven Bhojani, Prathamesh Parab, and the newest addition, Javed Jaffrey. The season promises a captivating blend of drama, intrigue, and unexpected twists.

In addition to her role in Taaza Khabar, Nitya has finished shooting for a fun mockumentary and hopes the audience will get to watch it soon.

About Nitya Mathur

Nitya Mathur is an Indian actress and theatre artist from Mumbai. She made her digital debut in Netflix's The Fame Game (2022) and gained widespread recognition for her role as Shazia in Taaza Khabar (2023). Nitya will next appear in the comedy And Cut (2024). She has also featured in Amit Trivedi's Madhubala music video (2020) and is a regular performer at prestigious stages like Prithvi Theatre.

