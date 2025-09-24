Niyamat Mehta's 'ESSERE' Captivates Audiences at Bikaner House with Powerful Bronze Sculptures

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 24: Sculptor Niyamat Mehta's highly anticipated solo exhibition Essere, held at the iconic Bikaner House from September 20 to 24, 2025, concluded with resounding success. Presented in collaboration with Arushi Arts, the exhibition unveiled a compelling new collection of handcrafted bronze sculptures mounted on Makrana marble, exploring the philosophical theme of being reflected in the exhibition's title, Essere.

The exhibition features a selection of compelling sculptures that reflect Niyamat's sensitivity to form and emotion. Among the sculpture highlights showcased in the exhibition are Courage, a powerful piece evoking resilience; Atman, which delves into the introspective spirit of the self; The Quiet Current, a fluid, contemplative form; Companion, celebrating connection and loyalty; and Frontline, a bold tribute to strength and leadership. Each sculpture is meticulously cast in bronze and mounted on Makrana marble, reinforcing Mehta's commitment to traditional materials and timeless craftsmanship

The opening night on September 20 drew an impressive audience of over 300 attendees, bringing together a distinguished mix of guests from the worlds of art, design, governance, and diplomacy. Among the esteemed VIP attendees were Sunil Kant Munjal, Founding Patron of the Serendipity Arts Trust; Sunita Kohli, President of K2 India and Padma Shri awardee; Ajay Swarup, Chairman of Globus Spirits Ltd.; and Ramni Nirula, former Senior General Manager of ICICI Bank Ltd. Also present were Justice Sanjay Kaul, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India; Renu Modi, Founder and Director of Gallery Espace; and Payal Kapoor, Founder and Director of Arushi Arts. The gathering included members of the Gandhi familyRaihan V., Robert V., and Mirayaas well as Vikram Batra, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax; Radhika Hoon, Chairperson of the Nitya Ballet Centre; Shamain Singh, one of India's leading interior designers; Mrs. Aurora Russi, Deputy Ambassador to India from Italy; and Mrs. Uma Nair, senior art critic and curator.

Each piece demonstrated Mehta's mastery of traditional bronze casting, infused with thoughtful storytelling, symbolic richness, and emotional resonance. Through sacred iconography and fluid sculptural language, Essere invited viewers to reflect on presence, identity, and the enduring power of form.

"Sharing ESSERE with such an engaged audience has been incredibly special," says Mehta. "This exhibition is very close to my heart. My aim was to capture the essence of each subject in its purest, most powerful formwhether it's the strength of a horse or the emotion in a human face. ESSERE is about more than form; it's about fully embodying the state of being, and I'm truly grateful that it resonated so deeply with viewers.

About Niyamat Mehta: In a unifying gesture of inheritance and reinvention, Niyamat Mehta's sculptures speak of identity, mythology, and belonging. Traversing classical craftsmanship and contemporary sensibility, her bronzes are at once rooted in tradition and alive with the spirit of modernity. Each work is a meditation on form and meaning, an interplay between the permanence of bronze and the fluidity of human imagination. Trained at the prestigious Florence Academy of Art, Mehta absorbed the discipline of Western classicism on the banks of the Arno. Fluency in the languages of Rodin and Camille Claudel is evident in her work, yet she translates this knowledge into a distinctly personal idiom. Drawing from Indian mythology and cultural narratives, she forges a hybrid aesthetic where Uccaihsravas, the celestial horse, might stand beside an eagle symbolising intelligence, or an elephant's head embodying unity and familial bonds. This fusion of East and West creates a sculptural language that is both timeless and unmistakably her own. Her practice extends beyond mastery of material, it is an exploration of identity. Horses, elephants, portraits, and mythological archetypes all serve as vessels for her to contemplate strength, vulnerability, and the ever-shifting relationship between heritage and individuality. Each sculpture becomes a mirror of her cultural DNA, commemorating legacies while pushing them forward into new dimensions.

From monumental bronzes to Surrealist-inspired resin works, Mehta's oeuvre reveals a deftness in balancing gravity with play. A witty undercurrent of humour sometimes surfaces, yet the foundations remain deeply serious: a belief in sculpture as a language of permanence in a transient world. Her elephant, horse, and portrait series soon to be unveiled at Essere, her second solo exhibition at Bikaner House continue her pursuit of sculpting characters that embody both myth and humanity. Outside the studio, Mehta remains committed to the artistic community. Through Atelier Della Firenze, her New Delhi-based studio, she shares her training with aspiring artists, offering mentorship and making classical techniques accessible in a contemporary Indian context. For her, sculpture is not only an act of creation but of transmission, a way to keep alive the tactile knowledge of clay, plaster, and bronze for the next generation. Reverberating with celebratory energy, Mehta's sculptures are more than works of art; they are testaments to the endurance of heritage and the possibility of reinvention. They honour tradition, embody personal expression, and invite us to consider how history and identity can be recast in the present moment.

Website: niyamatmehta.com

Insta:@niyamat_mehta

