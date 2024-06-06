NK Music Distribution Empowers Artists Through Innovation

Rourkela (Odisha) [India], June 05: Ajit Ekka’s brainchild, NK Music Distribution, is transforming the way artists navigate the music industry. This forward-thinking platform offers a suite of services designed to empower musicians, maximise their reach, and ensure fair compensation for their work.

NK Music Distribution defies the laws of traditional music distribution by providing domestic and international distribution across major platforms. This allows artists to get their music heard worldwide, with fast approval times on streaming services in the US and beyond. Artists can easily make their music available to fans within 24 hours.

“The music industry is all about connection,” says Ajit Ekka. “NK Music Distribution fosters deeper relationships between artists and their fans.”

NK Music Distribution's unique Custom Call Ring Back Tune (CRBT) service allows artists to create personalised ringtones for fans, offering a dedicated way to showcase their music.

In today’s digital world, copyright protection is crucial. NK Music Distribution empowers artists by providing YouTube Content ID and Facebook Rights Management services. This ensures proper attribution and monetisation of their work on these popular platforms.

NK Music Distribution bridges the gap between artists and their audiences. Its “profile linking” and “profile claim” services allow artists to connect their Instagram accounts with major streaming platforms like Wynk, JioSaavn, and Spotify. This streamlines the fan experience and makes it easier for them to discover and engage with new music.

Understanding the financial realities of new artists, NK Music Distribution provides free ISRC and UPC codes, saving them valuable resources at the beginning of their careers. Additionally, it offers lyric distribution, strengthening the bond between musicians and their fans through shared meaning.

NK Music Distribution’s membership in well-respected international music societies like IPRS, IMI, DDEX, Songtrust, and ASCAP demonstrates its commitment to ethical business practices and fair compensation for artists.

NK Music Distribution is a community built on innovation and a passion for music. Its 24/7 live music presence reflects its global reach and dedication to promoting artists worldwide.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor