NK Realty by Nikhlesh Kakkad: Mumbai’s Experts in Auction, Preleased and Investment Properties

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: N K Realty Consultants, founded by Nikhlesh Kakkad, is a full-service real estate consultancy based in Borivali, Mumbai, specializing in Auction Properties, Preleased Investments, Prelaunch Projects, and Buy-Sell-Rental of Residential and Commercial properties. With over 15 years of real estate investment experience, and more than 3 years dedicated full-time to consultancy, Nikhlesh Kakkad has transformed his deep-rooted knowledge and on-ground insights into a trusted advisory platform for individual buyers, investors, and corporate clients alike.

What started as a personal journey in property investment has evolved into N K Realty Consultants, a professionally recognized real estate consultancy firm, known for its transparency, diligence, and extensive developer network. The firm operates under MahaRERA No: A011182400687, ensuring compliance, ethics, and accountability in every transaction.

N K Realty Consultants proudly collaborates with some of the most prominent developers in Mumbai, including Godrej Properties, Veena Developers, Namo Realty, Dimples Group, PCPL, Dotom, Shivoham Group, Sejal Group, Mahavir Infra, K Mehta Developers, Mahaveer Developer, Friends Group, and more. These relationships enable Nikhlesh Kakkad and his team to offer clients first-hand access to exclusive deals, early-stage project launches, and curated investment opportunities in the ever-evolving Mumbai real estate market.

The firm specializes in auction properties, a niche yet high-potential segment that requires deep legal and market understanding. Nikhlesh Kakkad, with his proven track record, simplifies this complex process, making it accessible and profitable for his clients. In addition, N K Realty Consultants is widely trusted for securing preleased commercial properties, offering regular income and long-term value to investors looking for stable assets.

At the core of N K Realty Consultants is the belief in long-term relationships built on trust, performance, and customer satisfaction. Whether it’s assisting a first-time homebuyer, structuring a high-yield investment portfolio, or facilitating a commercial lease, Nikhlesh Kakkad ensures every client receives personalized attention and strategic guidance.

With a tagline that resonates deeply – Unlocking Deals. Delivering Dreams. – N K Realty Consultants continues to redefine real estate advisory in Mumbai's Western Suburbs. For expert consultation, verified properties, and reliable service, Nikhlesh Kakkad and his team remain just a call away.

Based in Borivali, Mumbai

Contact: 9820379493 / 8181039039

https://nikhleshkakkad.com/

