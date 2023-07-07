NLC India bags GeM award in 'Timely Payments' category among state-owned firms for 2023

New Delhi [India], July 7 : NLC India Limited, a Navratna company under the Ministry of Coal, bagged the GeM award in the category "Timely Payments (CPSEs)" for the year 2023 for its contribution to improving the reliability of e-market practices.

To promote an efficient market in line with GeM's vision of transparent, inclusive and efficient public procurement in India, awards are being presented by the Centre.

NLC came on-board in the GeM portal in the year 2017.

NLC's growth in GeM procurement started from a small value of Rs 2.21 crore during the year 2018-19 and the company has now registered an impressive growth of Rs 984.93 crore during the year 2022-23, the Ministry of Coal said in a press release Friday.

Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is a dedicated e-market service platform, a national public procurement portal, for marketing different goods and services.

K Mohan Reddy, Director (Planning and Projects), received the award on behalf of NLC India Limited.

