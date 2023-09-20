NMIMS MPSTME Breaks Ground: U.S. College Representatives Ignite Dreams of Global STEM Education

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20: SVKM's NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME), one of the top engineering colleges in the country, hosted a prestigious education conclave in collaboration with SEED Global Education, on September 13, 2023, at the NMIMS campus, Mumbai. The event featured college representatives from leading universities in the United States (U.S.) gathering to provide invaluable insights into graduate-level STEM education in their country to NMIMS engineering students wishing to pursue higher studies abroad.

SEED Global Education is a leading higher education strategy firm that specializes in helping universities expand their international footprint and establish key strategic partnerships. The organization's SEED Conclave initiative aims to foster collaboration between top domestic and international universities, while offering students the opportunity to connect directly with senior decision makers from renowned institutions.

Among the prestigious institutions represented at the NMIMS campus were Boston University, the School of Engineering & Applied Science at George Washington University, Columbia Engineering, Loyola Marymount University, NYU Tandon School of Engineering, and Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI).

The event witnessed an engaging panel discussion, where distinguished representatives from different U.S. colleges shared their perspectives and expertise with eager students. Each panelist was given the opportunity to describe their respective college and highlight their areas of specialization through presentations.

What set this event apart was the interactive session that followed. NMIMS students, particularly those in the pre-final and final years at MPSTME, interacted with the visiting delegates and asked probing questions on an array of topics related to higher education in the U.S. Some of the prominent questions that were asked included inquiries about career services, the functioning of Letters of Recommendation (LORs) in U.S. universities, types of educational visas required, explanations of CPT and OPT visas, the role of the GRE exam, the significance of work experience, and details about funding options and scholarships. By the end of the session, the students had gained enough information and a clearer understanding of the finer details of applying to U.S. Universities for further studies.

Dr. Alka Mahajan, Dean of MPSTME, said, "This engaging event was a great opportunity for our students to learn more about the various aspects of pursuing STEM education in the United States. It clarified numerous doubts that students normally have about the admission process and traveling to the U.S. for further studies. I am confident that after this session, they will be better prepared to start their application process. It was our pleasure to host representatives from these esteemed institutions and provide our students with a platform for direct interaction, where they could have their profile-specific questions answered."

About MPSTME:

Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME), a constituent school of SVKM NMIMS MPSTME, was established in 2006 and has campuses located in Mumbai & Shirpur. School of Technology Management & Engineering (STME) has campuses located in Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Indore. MPSTME, a top engineering school in Mumbai was essentially established to serve the need of creating an innovative and integrated space for technology education interspersed with sound management practices that converged with changing industry as well as societal needs. The school is accredited by ABET, which is the global gold standard for quality assurance in technical education.

Website: https://engineering.nmims.edu/

