NMMC Government Hospital and Medical College, Vashi: Premier UG Medical Courses

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: NMMC Government Hospital and Medical College, Vashi, is a renowned institution offering quality medical education and healthcare services. Located in Navi Mumbai, it is equipped with modern facilities and experienced faculty, providing comprehensive training for future medical professionals.

The college offers four undergraduate (UG) programs:

1. MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery): A premier course for aspiring doctors, emphasizing clinical and theoretical expertise.

2. BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery): Focuses on traditional Ayurvedic practices integrated with modern medicine.

3. BHMS (Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery): Specializes in homeopathy and holistic treatment methods.

4. BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery): Prepares students for a career in dentistry with in-depth knowledge of oral health sciences.

With robust academic and clinical training, the institution ensures students are well-prepared for successful medical careers.

