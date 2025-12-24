No data stored during face recognition for new mobile numbers: S. Korea

Seoul, Dec 24 The science ministry here reaffirmed on Wednesday that no data will be stored under a new policy mandating real-time face recognition when registering a new mobile phone number, dismissing concerns over privacy.

The confirmation came one day after South Korea launched a trial run of the policy Tuesday, requiring applicants to scan their faces through PASS, an identification app widely used by public organizations, which compares the photo on an identification card with the holder's actual face, reports Yonhap news agency.

The move, however, raised concerns among the public, particularly as local mobile carriers suffered a series of data breaches this year that led to massive leakages of personal information or unauthorized mobile payments.

"We are well aware that the public is concerned due to a series of hacking incidents at local mobile carriers," the ministry said in a release. "Contrary to concerns raised by some, no personal information is stored or saved, and it is immediately erased once identification is verified."

As of Wednesday, around 43,000 people have participated in a petition filed with the National Assembly, urging lawmakers to take steps to scrap the policy.

The ministry said it will continue to work with mobile carriers to prevent potential breaches of personal information and inspect the security of the face recognition system with relevant organizations.

South Korea will seek ways to address inconveniences faced by senior users during the trial run period ahead of the official implementation in March, it added.

The latest policy came after the country unveiled a set of comprehensive measures to fight voice phishing scams in August, including tougher punishment for mobile carriers that fail to carry out sufficient preventive efforts.

While foreigners are not immediately covered by the new policy, as the system currently works only with resident registration cards and driver's licenses, the ministry said it will continue to upgrade the system to support identification documents used by foreign residents.

