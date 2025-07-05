No more a weak India under Cong, we now negotiate from position of strength: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, July 5 This is no more a weak India under Congress and UPA government which would negotiate and make agreements which were not in our national interests, Union Commerce MInister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

In a post on X social media platform, the minister said that today, India negotiates from a position of strength.

"We are self confident, we can compete with anybody in the world,” Goyal posted.

Stressing that India does not negotiate under deadlines, he said “We negotiate keeping national interests in mind, and national interest is paramount in all our work across the world."

“We have entered into free trade agreements, after the PM Modi government came into power, with Mauritius, with the United Arab Emirates, with Australia, with the four-nation European Free Trade Association (EFTA) block (Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein), now with UK last month,” Goyal informed.

He further stated that “we continue to work with other developed nations, like the EU block of 27 European countries, with the United States, with Oman, with Peru, with Chile”.

“Today, India negotiates on a position of strength. We are self confident we can compete with anybody in the world. This is not a weak India under Congress and UPA which would negotiate and make agreements which were not in our national interests,” the Commerce Minister emphasised.

Goyal said on Friday that a free-trade agreement is only possible when there is mutual benefit.

“India never enters into trade deals based on deadlines or time pressure. A deal is accepted only when it is fully matured, well-negotiated, and in the national interest,” he had said.

While India is seeking greater market access for its labour-intensive goods, the US wants duty concessions for its agricultural products. The suspension of US reciprocal tariffs is ending on July 9.

US President Donald Trump has signed tariff letters on exports from 12 countries, which are expected to be sent out on July 7 (Monday).

