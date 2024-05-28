No More Branch Visits: Bank of Maharashtra Remote Account Opening through Video-KYC

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 28: In today's fast-paced world, convenience reigns supreme and this extends to financial services. Recognizing this shift, Bank of Maharashtra is leading the charge in revolutionizing account opening with the introduction of Video-KYC (Video Based Customer Identification Process). This innovative solution streamlines the process, allowing individuals to open savings accounts entirely from the comfort of their homes and embracing efficiency.

Bypassing Branches, Embracing Efficiency

Traditionally, opening a bank account involved time-consuming visits to branches, filling out paperwork, and waiting in queues. Video-KYC eliminates these hurdles. Customers can now initiate and complete the entire account creation process through a secure video call with a bank representative. This not only saves valuable time but also caters to those with busy schedules or limited mobility.

Security Meets Simplicity: The Power of Video-KYC

The Video-KYC process prioritizes both security and ease of use. Here's what customers need to know:

* Requirements: To ensure a smooth experience, prospective customers should have their Aadhaar number, a signature on white paper, a mobile number linked to their Aadhaar, and a soft copy of their PAN card readily available.

* The Process: The process is designed to be user-friendly. Customers simply visit the Bank of Maharashtra website, navigate to the VCIP section, choose their preferred language, and follow the prompt, "I want to open a new account via VKYC." This includes agreeing to terms and conditions, providing basic information, and scheduling a video call at their convenience.

* Two-Factor Authentication: During the video call, the bank executive guides customers through verification process, which includes confirming a reference number sent to the customer's linked mobile number. This two-factor authentication ensures a secure and transparent experience. Once the live KYC verification is complete, accounts activation typically occurs within 24 hours.

Account Activation and Beyond: A World of Banking Convenience

Once the account is live, customers then gain access to a wide range of banking products and services through the bank's internet banking platform and the MahaMobile app. From receiving an ATM/debit card to managing finances online, Video-KYC accounts empower customers to bank entirely from their fingertips. Additionally, the seamless integration with technology provides real-time transaction alerts and account statements, fostering greater control over finances.

Leading the Digital Charge: Bank of Maharashtra's Commitment to Innovation

The implementation of Video-KYC underscores Bank of Maharashtra's commitment to providing a seamless, secure, and efficient banking experience. This innovative solution eliminates the need for extensive paperwork and offers a contemporary approach to account opening, catering to the demands of the digital era. By embracing Video-KYC, Bank of Maharashtra positions itself as a frontrunner in digital banking convenience, paving the way for a future of effortless account access and a more streamlined banking experience.

To get more information, please visit: www.bankofmaharashtra.in/vcip

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor