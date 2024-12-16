No More Endless Browsing: Searchkiya.com Delivers Exactly What You Need

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 16: 'We don't talk anymore' isn't just a timeless breakup anthem, but an unfortunate reality of the times. Our attention is constantly on the screen, compulsively searching for something - new trends, new content, new ideas, new experiences, new products, new year gift, anything new!

But in this quest, many tend to make unwanted purchases, buying into overhyped ecommerce trends. The plethora of available options is enough to get anyone overwhelmed, yet something is amiss. Be it price point, delivery date, quality, uniqueness or the product altogether. This void only gets bigger as automated phone calls, impersonal search bars and AI chat bots becoming the new normal. There is no real communication.

Searchkiya.com is the first brand in India that gives consumers a space to speak. Users can tell the brand exactly what they are looking for and get it seamlessly delivered at their doorstep.

It's simple with Searchkiya, you do not have to search

Searchkiya is an offshoot of MOHA Global, an advertising and curations agency based in Mumbai. With an experience of over five years in the corporate sector, after hundreds of successful procurements & curations, MOHA Global, is taking a leap with its new brand. They are launching Searchkiya.com, an "unsearch" engine that promises to simplify search. Their personalized user experience, product and service customization and a vast vendor network is guided by a single message "Lets Just Speak."

With zero bots and real human interactions, Searchkiya.com does it all - understanding, browsing, searching, sourcing, customising and delivering. Bulk or Retail, Global or Local, Product or Service, Events or Workshops, Old school Christmas tree or New year gift- everything starts with a phone call and ends with a fulfilled order.

How Searchkiya.com works

Searchkiya team swears by their rule of 7. Customers get a call from the team within 7 minutes of raising a request on their website. An executive takes down a detailed brief of the required product or service along with the customer's budget and timeline. A quote is shared with the customer within 70 minutes to 7 hours of this call and most of the orders are delivered within 7 days of placing an order.

Who can use Searchkiya.com?

Searchkiya.com has been designed bearing in mind not just the tech savvy urban natives but also late adopters of technology. The user interface and back end operations have been simplified to include ease of access for all demographics. Be it Gen Z or Boomers, MNCs or Small Businesses, Start-ups or Women Entrepreneurs, Human Resources looking for corporate workshops or corporate gifts, Event companies hustling from the New Year to Christmas and more. Searchkiya.com's extensive pan India network of verified vendors help users skip the choice overload that comes with online browsing. They can focus on getting work done.

NRIs too can count on this brand to understand their requirements and customize it to their liking with the promise of timely delivery. Distances need not delay that Diwali hamper, those Christmas wishes or the New year gift. All age-groups can be empowered with this functional, convenient and straightforward way to find what they are looking for. Because with Searchkiya.com, you do not have to search.

For more information visit www.searchkiya.com

