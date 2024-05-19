No truth in opposition's unemployment narrative, crores of jobs created in last 10 years: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 19 Slamming the opposition on running a false unemployment narrative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said crores of new jobs have been created across sectors in the last 10 years, riding on a young talented workforce amid the growth of creators’ economy and boom in the domestic startup ecosystem.

In a wide-ranging conversation with Sanjay Pugalia, the Editor-in-Chief of NDTV, PM Modi said that the opposition is still spreading propaganda about unemployment while the Indian economy has moved on in the last decade.

"The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data shows that unemployment has halved. More than 6 crore new jobs have been created in the six years. According to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), 6-7 lakh new jobs have been registered in the last 6 years," he said.

The data from SKOCH Group, India's leading think tank dealing with socio-economic issues, shows that five crore jobs were generated in the last 10 years.

"More than 1.25 lakh startups have been created which have given jobs to thousands of youth. There are more than 100 unicorns worth over Rs 8 lakh crore in the country,” PM Modi told NDTV.

Touching upon the emerging sectors like gaming and the creator’s economy, PM Modi said these new sectors have given several jobs to young Indians, especially from small towns and cities.

"Green jobs are being generated in the renewable energy sector. Aviation sector is booming, creating thousands of new jobs," PM Modi said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor