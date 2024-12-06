No.9 Skincare Unveils Revolutionary Skincare for Radiant Skin and Timeless Beauty

New Delhi [India], December 06:No.9 Skincare is a Dubai-based premium skincare brand renowned for its innovative and luxurious dermo-cosmetic solutions. It was developed after nine years of extensive research and development, incorporating cutting-edge technologies and premium ingredients sourced globally, including from the Middle East and India. The brand focuses on crafting advanced anti-aging solutions and skin supplements, blending science and nature to provide transformative results.

No.9 Skincare proudly launched its groundbreaking products that promise to redefine your beauty regimen: Necksculpt Cream, 20% Vitamin C Serum, and Glutathione and Vitamin C Sachets. Designed to cater to diverse skincare needs, these products combine cutting-edge science and natural ingredients for a holistic approach to beauty.

Product Highlights

20% Vitamin C serum:

No.9 anti-aging vitamin C face and neck serum leaves skin more radiant, softer, and hydrated. As a result, wrinkles look visibly reduced and skin texture and tone are more even and refined. This serum combines concentrated 20% pure vitamin C, Hyaluronic acid 1%, and ferulic acid 0.5% for optimal effectiveness while also being suitable for sensitive skin.

Glutathione and Vitamin C sachets:

The exquisite fusion of 1050 mg of glutathione and 1800 mg of vitamin C per sachet embodies the pinnacle of luxurious skincare. Glutathione, a masterful antioxidant, combats oxidative stress, while the opulent infusion of vitamin C illuminates the skin, enhancing radiance and stimulating collagen for a visibly luminous, youthful glow.

No.9 Necksculpt Cream:

No.9 Necksculpt Cream, is designed to contour and rejuvenate your face, hands, and neck. infused with tripeptides to boost collagen, it firms and lifts for a youthful appearance. Rosehip oil and squalene deeply hydrate and nourish, while licorice extract brightens and evens skin tone. This lightweight, non-greasy formula smooths, hydrates, and enhances elasticity, leaving your skin visibly firmer and radiant. Perfect for daily use.

Price: On Request

Availability: https://no9.ae/products

