Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi inaugurates Rishihood University's Mahesh Navani School of Brain, Body, and Behaviour (MaNaS)

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], August 19: Rishihood University today formally launched the Mahesh Navani School of Brain, Body, and Behaviour (MaNaS), a pioneering initiative to transform psychology and mental health education in India. The school was inaugurated on campus by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi and Rishihood University Chancellor & Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu, in the presence of over 150 distinguished guests, including leading entrepreneurs, social activists, CXOs, and founders from across India and even Nepal. Notable among them were Vishal Tulsyan, Anurag Goel, Aditya Pittie, Vivek Sharma, Rishi Raj, Mukesh Jain, and Bishesh Khanal.

This momentous launch marks Rishihood's first endowed school, made possible through the generous support of Mahesh Navani, a visionary technocrat and philanthropist from Boston. With MaNaS, Rishihood University steps onto the global stage, raising the standard for academic excellence and positioning itself at the forefront of reimagining mental health education.

The Mahesh Navani School of Brain, Body, and Behaviour introduces a future-facing curriculum that blends rigorous scientific training with the depth of India's civilizational wisdom. Students will be engaged in fieldwork from their very first year through structured internships with hospitals, NGOs, startups, and educational institutions. The school will also be home to the Human Augmentation Lab (HAL), where learners can explore the interface of psychology, neuroscience, and technology through wearables, cognitive devices, and behavioural sensors. The program has been designed under the leadership of Professor Kanika Kohli, whose vision and expertise in both science and Indic knowledge systems will guide MaNaS toward becoming a global centre of excellence.

Speaking at the inauguration, Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi commended the initiative, saying, "Mental health is one of the greatest challenges of our time, yet it is often left in the shadows. I commend Rishihood University for launching MaNaS as a bold and timely intervention. This is not just an academic institution. It is a space to nurture courageous minds and compassionate hearts. In a world increasingly shaped by aggression, loneliness, and moral crisis, MaNaS can inspire a new model of education rooted in empathy, responsibility, and healing. I believe India must lead the way in globalising compassion and this school is a powerful beginning."

Suresh Prabhu, Former Union Minister and Chancellor of Rishihood University, highlighted the transformative vision behind the initiative. He said, "The true purpose of education is not just to inform minds but to transform lives. MaNaS reflects Rishihood University's commitment to reimagine human development through learning that integrates knowledge, behaviour, and empathy. By focusing on the intersection of brain, body, and behaviour, we are laying the foundation for a generation that can solve not just problems, but their root causes."

Echoing this sentiment, Shobhit Mathur, Vice Chancellor of Rishihood University, said, "Rishihood University began with the conviction that education should spark national transformation. With the launch of MaNaS, we are addressing one of the most critical challenges of our timemental health. This school will not only train psychologists but also nurture problem-solvers who can apply behavioural insights across sectors. It is a bold step to create change-makers rooted in Indian values and global relevance."

The inauguration of MaNaS signals a new chapter in Rishihood's journey. The school aims to lead globally in developing evidence-based, culturally rooted, and system-integrated solutions to mental well-being, youth anxiety, leadership development, and community care.

More than an academic institution, MaNaS represents a movement to restore balance, health, and purpose to human life. With cutting-edge laboratories, pathbreaking research, policy interventions, and a new generation of healers, scientists, entrepreneurs, and leaders, MaNaS is poised to redefine mental health education in India and beyond. Rooted in Bharat yet reaching the world, MaNaS reflects the university's resolve to globalise compassion and inspire a future of resilient, empathetic, and purpose-driven individuals.

About Rishihood University

Rishihood University is India's first impact-focussed university, founded by technocrats, philanthropists, policymakers, social and spiritual leaders, entrepreneurs, and educators. Founded with the vision of creating impactful leaders across various domains of life, Rishihood delivers a learning experience that is rooted in tradition, global in approach, and futuristic in outcomes. The university is on a mission to nurture impact-driven learners who seek truth, solve problems, and champion national transformation.

