Nobilis Shower Cubicle Fittings by Hafele

New Delhi [India], August 14:Shower cubicles are a practical solution for modern bathrooms, providing a dedicated space for showering that separates the dry area from the wet area. Beyond their functionality, modern shower cubicles exude premium aesthetics, enhancing your daily experience.

Introduce a new dimension of aesthetics to your bathroom design with the Nobilis Shower Cubicle Fittings from Hafele. Nobilis, which in Latin stands for “noble, truly reflects the practicality and elegance of this system by offering a stable, rugged, and corrosion-free solution. The components, made of high-quality brass and stainless steel, ensure the cubicle stands the test of time while maintaining its pristine appearance. Whether you opt for the warm, opulent hue of rose gold or the sleek, modern look of black matt, this shower cubicle seamlessly blends with a variety of interior styles, creating a harmonious and inviting space.

The streamlined design is at the heart of these shower cubicle fittings. Every element is meticulously crafted to deliver a refined and uncluttered look to the cubicle, with minimal gaps. This cubicle is also easy to install and set up thanks to less number of components and the angle adjustment technology, that perfectly aligns the door with the fixed panel even after installation.

Log onto https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us/410/ to find the nearest Hafele showroom or design centre.

Website: https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID: customercare@hafeleindia.com

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

