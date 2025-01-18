NoBroker Announces Second Property Carnival in Bangalore

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 18: After the resounding success of its first ever Property Carnival in Bangalore in 2024, NoBroker, India's first proptech unicorn, is back with another exciting event aimed at simplifying the home-buying process. The much-anticipated NoBroker Property Carnival will be held in Bangalore once again, providing home buyers with a unique opportunity to explore a variety of projects from top developersall under one roof.

This event will bring together over 15 of the top real estate developers in Bangalore, all showcasing their latest and best residential offerings in one convenient location. Attendees can expect exclusive on-the-spot offers, discounts, and a chance to win exciting prizes along with the convenience of exploring multiple housing options without the need to hop from one project to another, saving valuable time and effort.

Key Highlights of the NoBroker Property Carnival:

* Over 15 Top Developers Under One Roof: The carnival will feature leading developers like Lodha, Godrej, Shriram, TVS, Assetz, MEDA, JRC, Abhee, Nambiar, Elegant, Modern, Provident, DS Max, Sowparnika, and more. Visitors can explore a diverse range of projects, from budget-friendly apartments to luxurious homes, catering to every type of homebuyer.

* Exclusive Discounts: Home buyers can avail of discounts up to Rs. 500,000 on select projects, available exclusively during the event.

* Attractive Spot Offers: Buyers can also grab special on-the-spot offers, making it even more exciting to make that final purchase decision.

* Spin the Wheel for a Chance to Win International Vacations: As an added bonus, anyone who books a home at the event will have the chance to Spin the Wheel and win a trip at one of the following international vacations: Thailand, Bali, Dubai, Vietnam, or Sri Lanka.

"We are thrilled to bring the NoBroker Property Carnival back to Bangalore after the tremendous response we received in 2024. The event was a game-changer for home buyers, offering them an easy, transparent, and efficient way to explore top projects from the best developers in the city," said Saurabh Garg, cofounder and Chief Business Officer, NoBroker.com. "We aim to make the home-buying process brokerage-free, transparent, and more rewarding for our customers."

Event Details:

Date: January 18th and 19th

Time: 9:00 am to 8:00 pm

Venue: Courtyard by Marriott, Outer Ring Road, Bangalore

The event is open to all home buyers, and entry is free. Interested buyers can walk in, browse various residential projects, speak with developers, and take advantage of the incredible deals and offers.

NoBroker.com, India's first proptech unicorn, is a tech-driven, brokerage-free real estate platform that streamlines real estate transactions. A comprehensive solution for all property- related needs, it reduces information asymmetry in India's real estate sector with cutting-edge technology. It supports users through their entire journey, from property search to packers etc; movers, home loans, painting, cleaning services, legal support, and rent payments. With over 3.5 crore registered users across Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi- NCR, NoBroker.com is the world's largest P2P real estate platform. Founded by Akhil Gupta (IIT Bombay), Amit Kumar Agarwal (IIT Kanpur, IIM Ahmedabad), and Saurabh Garg (IIT Bombay, IIM Ahmedabad), NoBroker is committed to organising India's largely unorganised real estate market. The platform has raised $366 million from marquee investors, including General Atlantic, Tiger Global, Google, Elevation Capital, Moore Capital, Beenext, and KTB Ventures. Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Anand Chandrasekaran are angel investors in the company.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor