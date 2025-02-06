NoBroker Hosts Property Carnival in Mumbai: An Unmissable Event for Homebuyers

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: NoBroker, India's first proptech unicorn, is set to host its much-anticipated Property Carnival on February 8th and 9th, 2025, at Radisson Blu, Andheri East, Mumbai. Homebuyers will have the unique chance to explore a wide array of housing options from top-tier real estate developers, including Godrej, Rustomjee Group, AVA Lifespaces, Dosti Realty, Runwal Group, JP Infra, DGS Group, Paradigm, and Sanghvi Realty, all under one roof.

This two-day event offers a convenient, time-saving platform for those looking to purchase their dream homes. Along with access to exclusive property deals, attendees can also take advantage of exciting spot offers available only at the carnival. Whether you're a first-time buyer or looking to upgrade, the NoBroker Property Carnival promises to deliver unbeatable deals and an effortless homebuying experience.

Attendees will benefit from exclusive offers and discounts on different projects, including:

- Gold worth up to Rs. 75,000

-No stamp duty & registration charges

-Free white goods worth Rs. 1.5 lakh

-Spot booking discounts

-2% monthly payment option

-5 years maintenance benefit

- Lifetime club membership

- 0 floor rise charges

Saurabh Garg, CBO & Co-founder, NoBroker, says, "At NoBroker, we are committed to making homebuying a seamless and rewarding experience. The NoBroker Property Carnival brings together top developers and exclusive offers, allowing buyers to make informed decisions with maximum benefits. With exciting discounts, no hidden charges, and valuable rewards, this event is an incredible opportunity for those looking to invest in their dream home. We invite everyone to join us and take advantage of the limited-time deals."

Attendees can explore a wide range of residential properties, interact with developers directly, choose to go on property visits, and make informed decisions on the spot.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor