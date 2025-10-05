Nod for 'NaMo Semiconductor Lab' at IIT Bhubaneswar to develop talent pool for indigenous chip manufacturing, packaging

New Delhi [India], October 5 : Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has recently approved the setting up of the 'NaMo Semiconductor Laboratory' at IIT Bhubaneswar. The project will be funded under the MPLAD Scheme, with an estimated cost of Rs. 4.95 crore, as per a press release from the Ministry of Electronics & IT.

The semiconductor lab is expected to aid the youth of India in indigenous chip manufacturing and packaging. "The NaMo Semiconductor Lab will contribute to Bharat's deep talent pool by equipping the youth with industry-ready skills. The lab will position IIT Bhubaneswar as a hub for semiconductor research and skilling. It will help in developing talent for the chip manufacturing and packaging units coming up across Bharat," the release said.

The new lab will further boost the 'Make in India' and 'Design in India' initiatives. It will act as a catalyst for the fast-growing semiconductor ecosystem of India.

The release highlighted that India is home to 20 per cent of global chip design talent. Students of 295 universities across the country are using the latest EDA tools provided by the industry. Twenty-eight student-designed chips from 20 institutes have been taped out at SCL Mohali.

"Odisha has recently received approval for two semiconductor projects under the India Semiconductor Mission. One of these is an integrated facility for Silicon Carbide (SiC)-based compound semiconductors. The second is an advanced 3D glass packaging facility," the release said.

IIT Bhubaneswar already hosts the Silicon Carbide Research and Innovation Centre (SiCRIC). The new lab will add to the institute's existing cleanroom facilities. It will provide R&D facilities to support the semiconductor industry in India.

As per the release, the proposed lab will have essential equipment and software required for semiconductor training, design, and fabrication. The estimated cost is Rs. 4.6 crore for equipment and Rs. 35 lakh for software.

