Noida-based GPRC Holds the Key To Future of Start-up Based PR Management

The future is PR or public relations and tech-based start-ups are leading the bandwagon on PR activities in India. With the Government of India’s Department of Promotion for Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) launching a digital platform in collaboration with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), things are looking up for the start-up ecosystem in the country. And at the forefront are PR companies that help other start-ups look better in public.One such venture, Global PR Connect Pvt Ltd (GPRC) is a Noida-based start-up that seems poised for bigger achievements in the current milieu as it helps other start-ups establish themselves within a vigorously competitive environment. The company provides a wholesome approach to public relations vis-à-vis businesses, especially the ones that are still in their nascent stage. GPRC team of professionals doesn’t believe in pushing products or services mechanically, just to drive sales. The venture is the brainchild of Co-Founders and Directors – Saurav Lohani and Animesh Kumar.

Their aim is to help the business last longer in public memory, which is why they work on 3 main principles – a) Guaranteed coverage, b) End-to-end PR marketplace and, c) Media-buying at an affordable price. With the help of these guidelines, GPRC aims to cover a wider spectrum of companies, ranging from the low-budget to high-end. Talking about their aim, Saurav says, “Ours is a result-based PR agency, which offers affordable PR for those who cannot go with the costlier alternatives in the market. Even though we’ve started only 6 months back, GPRC is one of the fastest-growing PR agencies in the country. We have a Pan-India network of about 20+ publications, through which we’ve managed to get published more than 2500+ articles.” They specialise in writing personal profiles, company profiles, product placement campaigns and industry-specific articles.So far, GPRC has worked with more than 500 clients, which includes start-up owners, social media influencers, fashion icons, charities, educationists, and established business-owners. Their dedicated digital platform helps clients understand the campaign better and also facilitates quick monitoring of the process.Talking about the next stage of operations, Co-Founder Animesh chalks out their future plan, “GPRC is aiming to diversify into ancillary sectors of PR & Advertising, which will help us gain the trust of clients and also make us a long-term player in the industry. For this, we are ready to face new challenges and overcome obstacles.”

