Nominations Live for Best Short Film Award | Submit Your Short Film to Win ₹1,00,000 Cash Prize at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

The festival has attracted an overwhelming response, with over 10,000+ submissions pouring in from more than 60+ countries worldwide. DPIFF boasts a distinguished panel of jurors, comprising renowned filmmakers and eminent personalities from diverse fields who will preside over the selection process to determine the winners in the ‘Best Short Film' category during the ceremony.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) was founded in 2012 and formally established in 2016, with the primary objective of perpetuating the legacy of the Late Shri Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, affectionately known as Dadasaheb Phalke, who is revered as The Father of Indian Cinema. DPIFF stands as India’s only independent international film festival, uniquely dedicated to celebrating the work of aspiring, young, independent, and professional filmmakers.

Nominations are live; submit your short film at www.dpiff.in/nomination

DPIFF recognizes and rewards excellence in short filmmaking with the following awards and prizes: Winner – Best Short Film Award: The recipient of this award will receive a cash prize of INR 1,00,000 (One Lakh). 1st Runner Up – Memento with INR 15,000 (Fifteen Thousand Rupees) Cash Prize 2nd Runner Up – Memento with INR 10,000 (Ten Thousand Rupees) Cash Prize 3rd Runner Up – Memento with INR 5,000 (Five Thousand Rupees) Cash Prize.

The festival takes a special interest in fostering talent within the realm of short films. In acknowledgment of the vast reservoir of creativity among short film creators, DPIFF has instituted a dedicated award category for short films. This initiative is designed to celebrate the exceptional creative prowess of short film-makers, meticulously evaluating, showcasing, and honouring their work at the festival.

The festival’s overarching mission is to pay homage to the lifetime contributions of Shri Dadasaheb Phalke Ji by recognizing and supporting emerging projects, thereby introducing them to mainstream audiences. DPIFF represents a distinctive initiative aimed at honouring the Entertainment Industry and applauding creativity within the captivating world of cinema. It also serves as a platform that honours all three significant segments the Indian Film Industry, the Indian Television Industry, and the International Film Fraternity all under the same prestigious roof. In doing so, DPIFF acknowledges and showcases the remarkable contributions of these sectors to the world of entertainment.

This platform offers a golden opportunity for short film creators to receive recognition for their skill, exhibit their films to a wider audience, forge connections with like-minded and passionate filmmakers, and draw inspiration from industry veterans. By shining a spotlight on short films, DPIFF not only encourages emerging talent but also enriches the festival’s diverse cinematic tapestry.

These awards and prizes not only serve as a token of appreciation but also provide recognition and support to the talented short film creators, further encouraging them to pursue their passion and contribute to the world of cinema. DPIFF stands as a vibrant and resplendent showcase of India’s profound cultural diversity and its deeply rooted heritage. It magnificently spotlights the world-famous Indian cuisine, mesmerizing traditional folk dances, evocative folk music, intricate handloom textiles, and the intrinsic beauty of Swadeshi, or indigenous craftsmanship. India, an ancient civilization teeming with youthful innovation, holds within its borders a treasure trove of ideas, talents, and untapped opportunities. Over the years, India has undergone a remarkable transformation, emerging as a beacon of inclusive development for the world to emulate. DPIFF wholeheartedly acknowledges the evolving cultural influence that India is exerting on a global scale, primarily through the powerful medium of cinema. The principle of “Unity in Diversity” (Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat) is fervently championed, fostering a profound sense of unity, harmony, and camaraderie among all.

In this grand celebration, DPIFF assumes a pivotal role in not only commemorating India’s cultural opulence but also in extolling its contributions to the world through the lens of universally acclaimed cinema. DPIFF is a highly anticipated ceremony held consistently on the 20th of February in the bustling metropolis of Mumbai, India. This prestigious ceremony has been conferred to a distinguished array of recipients, including luminaries such as Asha Parekh, Dharmendra, Rekha, Hariharan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, R. Balki, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Kichcha Sudeep, Dulquer Salmaan, Rishab Shetty and many more. These remarkable individuals collectively represent a wide spectrum of talent and have made invaluable contributions to the tapestry of Indian cinema. Each of them is deserving of the accolades and recognition bestowed upon them for their exceptional and noteworthy achievements in the film industry.

