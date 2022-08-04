Nomoex Technologies All Set To Launch India’s Newest & Smartest Digital Asset Exchange In October 2022

August 4: Bengaluru-based Nomoex Technologies is delighted to announce that it will launch India’s newest and smartest Digital Asset Exchange, NOMOEX, in October 2022. The acclaimed company is one of India’s leading finance companies and boasts thousands of successful customers and widespread followers across numerous social media platforms.

Already regarded as one of the best soon-to-be-launched exchanges in the digital asset space, NOMOEX will certainly enjoy serving many digital asset traders with its amazing features such as an intuitive UI, 27/7 support, and fast sign-up process.

In furtherance, Nomoex’s mission is to offer the best financially-oriented and technologically-paced solutions, so it plans to launch its latest and full-fledged Digital Asset Exchange with highly forward features, as well as the ease of participation in the rising global digital asset markets specifically for all the Indian traders.

“NOMOEX Digital Asset Exchange for digital assets will be India’s smartest blockchain ecosystem. We have built this platform for the traders and by the traders, so as an Indian trader, you will never have to worry about your money again,” says 18 years old Abhishek Mahto, Founder of the start-up NOMOEX.

The soon-to-be-launched Digital Asset Exchange will feature early access, one-click registration, smart features, a global presence, 800+ digital assets, and strong fund protection. The 6-layer security will also be incorporated into the platform to enable the traders to log in easily, considering the increased security, withdraw, and do much more.

Abhishek Mahto, the founder, promises super-fast and hassle-free digital asset trading on this new exchange. The wallet management system will also be optimized to accommodate the best possible way for an Indian trader’s needs. It will also enable the users to withdraw as well as track deposits.

According to Nomoex, the most interesting feature of its smart Digital Asset Exchange will be its ability to offer an all-in-one solution to prospective cryptocurrency traders. “India is about to get its smartest Digital Asset Exchange for sure,” adds Abhishek Mahto.

NOMOEX is the brainchild of Nomoex Technologies Private Limited, a financial services company based in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. They are a team of experts in the Digital Asset space. Digital Asset is their primary focus, and they have a deep understanding of the technology, regulations, and investment strategies surrounding it. This initiative is one of their latest moves in the crypto space.

Considering the great number of opportunities in the crypto trading sphere, you need to have the right platform, and NOMOEX looks like the best choice in the coming days.

The NOMOEX Digital Asset Exchange is currently in progress since March 2022. It is expected to launch in October 2022. Some more incredible features of this soon-to-be-launched smart exchange will be unveiled as the launch of this exchange draws nearer. Prospective traders interested in learning about the Digital Asset Exchange can reach out to www.nomoex.in.

For early access to India’s smartest Digital Asset Exchange, visit www.tripetto.app/run/NVB0AWPODF.

