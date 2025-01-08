Nonprofit Organisation Hospitality Hope by Rashmi Uday Singh From India Honoured With "Community Spirit Award" at La Liste Awards 2025 in Paris

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8: Hospitality Hope, a global non-profit hospitality organisation and digital platform of its kind, has been making global waves. It was awarded with the "Community Spirit Award" at the Prestigious La Liste Awards 2025 in Paris.

Recently, Hospitality Hope awarded the small family-run eateries in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore, which was supported by the presence of high-profile chefs, the hospitality industry and even film stars who dine in these small family-run restaurants.

The "Community Spirit" accolade highlights the organisation's extraordinary contributions to the global hospitality industry by connecting the industry across continents, fostering collaboration and resilience, and spotlighting hidden gems.

Hospitality Hope is entirely funded by the personal savings of its visionary founder, award-winning author and TV host, Rashmi Uday Singh. Recognised for its groundbreaking role in fostering global unity, creating job opportunities, and transforming lives worldwide, Hospitality Hope bridges borders like never before. From bustling cities like Mumbai and London to emerging culinary hubs like Dubai and Tokyo, the organisation and digital platform connect talent and employers across the globe.

"It's my passion project and it gives me great joy and energises me," Rashmi shares. "It's my small way of giving back to an industry that has showered me with delicious love for decades. As Confucius said, 'Don't curse the darkness, light a candle'. Let's spread light and hope." She firmly believes that there are no borders when it comes to supporting those in need. Hospitality Hope is a movement to unite, empower, and uplift those in the global community who need it.

This mission is being supported by the world's greatest chefs connecting candidates with renowned chefs in the US (Daniel Boulud, Dominique Crenn and Vikas Khanna), Europe (Massimo Bottura, Mauro Colagreco and Roca brothers), South America (Virgilio Martinez), Russia (Vladimir Mukhin), Australia (Neil Perry and Tetsuya Wakuda) and Japan (Yoshihiro Narisawa and Natsuko).

Hospitality Hope's tireless and selfless efforts have resulted in hundreds of testimonials from beneficiaries.

Focusing on jobs and internships, an example is Paramjeet Arora, a young professional from Mumbai, who secured a job through Hospitality Hope, expressed his gratitude saying: "Hospitality Hope, created this job opportunity for me and many others. I am now working with a reputable firm like Beverage Union and gaining valuable experience in the restaurant business, which will help build my future. I'm very grateful. Thank you."

A successful book launch example includes Hospitality Hope's celebration of the legacy of Chef Satish Arora, an 80-year-old culinary icon who said: "I was honoured when Hospitality Hope told me they would launch my book Sweets and Bitters at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. It was a dream come true to be associated with Rashmi Uday Singh and Hospitality Hope. The launch gave my book a much-needed boost, and it was heartwarming to have the who's who of the hospitality industry applauding my work."

A key initiative of Hospitality Hope is the Hospitality Hope Icon Awards. It has already honoured iconic establishments in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, with research in Dubai and Paris now underway.

As Rashmi Uday Singh described: "These unsung hero restaurants are family-run, serve authentic regional cuisines, charge less than Rs. 600 a head, continue to stand the test of time, and are the true engines of the hospitality industry."

Raashid Hakim, third-generation owner of the 101-year-old Noor Mohammadi Hotel in Mumbai said: "We were thrilled and grateful to receive the Hospitality Hope Icon Award among the who's who of the hospitality industry. Hospitality Hope was much needed in our world, and its impact is transformative."

Hospitality Hope's mission of inclusivity and accessibility ensures that its services, from social media engagement to on-ground event planning, continue to spread love and hope across the hospitality community.

Hospitality Hope plans to expand its initiatives. Guided by consultants, Hospitality Hope is working on; expanding national and global features by adding tools like Google Maps integration to feature unsung, small family-run eateries worldwide; documenting culinary stories with a television series celebrating family-run establishments such as a 175-year-old Mumbai eatery, and launching a dedicated Talk Show, inspired by global leaders, which will spotlight the hospitality industry's hidden gems. All initiatives reflect the organisation's unwavering commitment to inclusivity and empowerment. No fees, no sponsors, no subscriptions. Squeaky clean.

