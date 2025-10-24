NONSTOP Mobility Store Chain Expands Footprint with Its 5th Store Launch in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 24: NONSTOP Mobility Store Chain — India's first LifeCare, Mobility & Wellness retail network — today announced the opening of its 5th store in India, located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, marking another significant milestone in its mission to make healthcare aspirational, accessible, and design-led.

The newly launched NONSTOP Ahmedabad Store brings together the best global and Indian brands under one roof, offering products that promote mobility, comfort, and preventive wellness for the 40+ generation. The store combines retail innovation, technology, and experience to create a one-of-a-kind experiential health destination — where medical and wellness products are presented not as hospital supplies, but as lifestyle solutions.

“With NONSTOP Mobility Stores, our goal is to redefine how India experiences health. We are designing spaces that make mobility, recovery, and wellness feel aspirational — not clinical,” said Iftekhar Ahmed, Founder & CEO, NONSTOP Group.

“Ahmedabad represents a city of progress and resilience, and we are proud to bring the NONSTOP experience here — combining global innovation with local accessibility.”

The Ahmedabad store officially opened its doors on October 18, 2025, at 11 AM, in the presence of esteemed guests:

Chief Guest: Devang Dani, Standing Committee Chairman – AMC

The NONSTOP Ahmedabad Store features an extensive range of premium mobility and wellness solutions, including:

Orthopedic & Mobility Aids: WHILL, Vermeiren, Frido, iWalkFree, Stand+, Chirp, Cocoon – and many international brands first time in India

Every NONSTOP store is designed as a modern wellness gallery — combining design, science, and empathy to help consumers experience products that enhance quality of life.

The Ahmedabad launch marks another milestone in NONSTOP's rapid expansion, joining existing stores in Mumbai, Gurugram, Coimbatore, and New Delhi, with several more slated to open soon across major Indian cities.

“Our vision is to build a nationwide LifeCare network — from prevention to recovery — where every product, service, and experience inspires healthier living,” added Iftekhar Ahmed, CEO & founder NONSTOP. “This is not healthcare retail; this is LifeCare, reimagined for modern India.”

About NONSTOP Mobility

NONSTOP Mobility Store Chain is India's first LifeCare, Mobility & Wellness retail brand under the NONSTOP Group, designed specifically for the 40+ generation. It brings together world-class products across orthopedic, mobility, sleep, recovery, incontinence, and wellness categories — redefining healthcare as an aspirational lifestyle experience.

Existing Stores: Mumbai | Gurugram | Coimbatore | New Delhi | Ahmedabad

Website: www.gononstop.in

