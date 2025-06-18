NONSTOP sets a new standard as India’s first and largest modern retail format for mobility solutions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18: In a rapidly evolving landscape of accessibility, eldercare, and rehabilitation, NONSTOP has emerged as India's first and largest modern retail format dedicated to mobility and healthcare solutions. More than a retail chain, NONSTOP is a mission-driven movement focused on restoring independence, dignity, and quality of life for millions.

With multi-brand offerings, world-class assistive devices, and thoughtfully designed stores across major cities, NONSTOP is becoming the go-to destination for consumers, caregivers, hospitals, and health professionals seeking dependable mobility solutions.

Transforming an Unorganised Market

India's assistive care sector has long been fragmented and underserved. NONSTOP identified this critical gap and responded by creating an ecosystem that fuses innovation with empathy, offering modern, accessible, and reliable mobility solutions under one roof.

“India's mobility and healthcare retail landscape was in dire need of an upgrade,” “People were depending on outdated or unsafe equipment. NONSTOP is here to change that—with not just better products, but better care” says Iftekhar Ahmed, Founder and CEO, NONSTOP.

India's First Inclusive Mobility Retail Experience

Each NONSTOP store is designed as a care-centric space, featuring:

Try-and-buy experience zones

Wheelchair-friendly layouts and live demo areas

In-store physiotherapists and expert consultations

EMI and rental options

Pan-India delivery and support

From essential aids like wheelchairs, hospital beds, and orthopaedic supports to advanced solutions such as stair-climbers, mobility robots, and standing wheelchairs, NONSTOP provides future-ready mobility technologies for all needs and budgets. Its MEXPLE product line further enhances accessibility through ergonomic, affordable, and internationally certified devices.

Building a Holistic Mobility Ecosystem

NONSTOP's vision extends beyond retail, evolving into India's most trusted mobility ecosystem, including:

Physical retail stores

E-commerce with nationwide shipping

Home assessments and physiotherapy services

Equipment rentals and B2B hospital support

With stores already operational in Mumbai, Coimbatore, Bangalore, and Chennai, and soon expanding to Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, and Calicut, NONSTOP plans to reach 20+ cities within two years, bridging the accessibility gap across India.

Partnering for Impact

NONSTOP works closely with physiotherapists, orthopaedic surgeons, geriatric experts, and rehab specialists to ensure clinical relevance and ease of use. It also invites global brands to test, launch, and scale their mobility innovations through its trusted retail network.

“Our stores are not just showrooms—they are testing grounds for the future of mobility. We invite innovators and partners to join us in co-creating scalable solutions” adds Iftekhar Ahmed.

Driven by a Social Mission: Mobility with Dignity

NONSTOP's philosophy centres around mobility as a right, not a privilege. This is reflected in its community programs, free demo services, caregiver training, and rural outreach. The company actively hosts product trials, awareness camps, and physiotherapy workshops in partnership with senior care institutions and hospitals.

Recognised Leader, Expanding Horizons

NONSTOP has quickly earned recognition as a category leader in organised healthcare retail, transforming lives through better access, education, and care. Looking ahead, it plans to expand its offerings with:

NONSTOP Cares: At-home patient care services

NONSTOP Physio: Clinic and home-based physiotherapy

NONSTOP Digital: A mobile platform for consultations and bookings

Rural Access Vans: Reaching Tier 2/3 towns

Franchise Model: Partnering with local entrepreneurs

The Future is Mobile, Inclusive and Empowered

NONSTOP is setting a bold new benchmark for mobility and healthcare retail in India—combining cutting-edge products, inclusive design, community-first services, and a powerful social mission. As the country ages and awareness grows, NONSTOP is leading the charge towards a more accessible, dignified, and mobile future for all.

