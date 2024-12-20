NoPaperForms Wins Deloitte's 2024 Technology Fast 50 India Award Again

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 20: NoPaperForms, the leading Vertical SaaS and Embedded Payments Platform for educational institutions, has been recognised as a winner in Deloitte's 2024 Technology Fast 50 India programme. The accolade highlights the fastest-growing technology companies in India, based on revenue growth over the past four years. This is NoPaperForms' second recognition in the prestigious ranking, having previously featured in 2020.

"Winning the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India Award is a moment of pride for everyone at NoPaperForms," said Naveen Goyal, Founder and CEO. "This recognition reflects the relentless efforts of our team, our partners, and our community of MeritMakers. It's a testament to our unwavering commitment to empowering educational institutions with innovative solutions that truly make a difference. Our mission to simplify student recruitment and enrollment processes using technology is just getting started."

"Making it to the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India ranking is a testament to a company's commitment to technology," remarked Peeyush Vaish, Partner and TMT Industry Leader, Deloitte India. "With its work, NoPaperForms has proven that its leadership has the vision, determination, and ability to adapt and grow in a fast-changing environment. This achievement underscores their focus on innovation and impactful transformation."

NoPaperForms empowers educational organizations through its unified technology platform that spans the entire lifecycle of an institution's operationsfrom student recruitment and enrollment to payments and financial management. With solutions like Meritto, an operating system for student recruitment, and Collexo, a suite of payment and financial tools, NoPaperForms is setting new benchmarks for efficiency, growth, scalability, and security in the education sector.

The company's success is rooted in its innovative approach to solving sector-specific challenges. With its deep understanding of the education ecosystem, NoPaperForms collaborates closely with institutions to create scalable, user-friendly solutions that enhance operational efficiency and student engagement. Its vision extends beyond technology, focusing on fostering accessibility, efficiency, and improved outcomes for students and institutions alike.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 programme celebrates companies that combine growth, innovation, and resilience. NoPaperForms' continued inclusion in this elite group reflects its commitment to driving transformative impact in the education sector and scaling its operations while staying true to its mission.

Founded in 2017 by Naveen Goyal and funded by Infoedge, NoPaperForms is India's largest Vertical SaaS + Embedded Payments and Financing Platform. The company serves over 1,200 educational organizations across India, the UAE, and Southeast Asia with its innovative solutions that drive operational efficiency, revenue growth, and compliance. NoPaperForms is the trusted category leader in the education technology space, continuously striving to empower institutions and transform the education ecosystem.

