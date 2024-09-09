Nordic-India Startup Summit in Copenhagen to forge new pathways for global innovation, economic growth

Copenhagen [Denmark], September 9 : Copenhagen is hosting the inaugural NordicIndia Startup Summit, marking a new chapter of collaboration between Denmark and India. Organised in the heart of the Danish capital, the summit establishes a new era of innovation and collaboration between the two regions.

This momentous event is being organized by TechBBQ, one of Europe's premier startup conferences, in partnership with Innovation Centre Denmark Bangalore. The Nordic-India Startup Summit is not just another conference; it is a visionary platform designed to forge robust connections across India and the Nordic countries.

The summit brings together a diverse and influential array of participants; pioneering startups, visionary investors, top-tier business leaders and government officials. It spotlights key sectors ripe for collaboration, including green tech, life science, circular economy, and the commercialisation of cutting-edge research.

These areas are critical not only for the economic prosperity of both regions but also for addressing some of the most pressing global challenges of our time. This unique gathering will catalyse the formation of new partnerships, opening up vast opportunities for growth and collaboration.

Freddy Svane, the Ambassador of Denmark to India, hopes that through this summit, Denmark and India can usher in a new era of innovation, that will enhance cross-border understanding of innovation ecosystems, while paving the way for joint ventures that could set new benchmarks in the global marketplace.

"This event falls within the 75th year of diplomatic relations between Denmark and India and marks a significant milestone in our unique Green Strategic Partnership, demonstrating our shared commitment to innovation and sustainable growth. By bringing together the brightest minds from both regions, we are laying the groundwork for transformative collaborations that will drive economic prosperity and technological advancements in the years to come. Our ambition is that this one-of-a-kind summit will serve as a catalyst for connecting our vibrant startup and investor ecosystems, enabling us to address global challenges and seize new opportunities together."

Avnit Singh, CEO of TechBBQ is hopeful that the summit helps shape a brighter tomorrow for future generations, while further enhancing the startup ecosystems in both ecosystems.

"I'm very excited on behalf of the Danish & Indian startup community that we are inviting more than 130 forward-thinking and experienced individuals, founders, investors, and policymakers, to our first ever Nordic India Startup Summit in Copenhagen, two days ahead of the main TechBBQ event," says Avnit Singh.

"The aim of our Summit is to discuss pressing issues and encourage further collaboration between the two nations to share ideas, knowledge, expertise and hands-on experiences, so we can continue to build a better future for generations to comeand further build the two startup ecosystems."

Participants will gain unparalleled insights from some of the world's leading entrepreneurs, who will share the latest trends, innovative strategies, and success stories on thriving within the Nordic and Indian startup ecosystems. This will not only enhance cross-border understanding but also pave the way for joint ventures that could set new benchmarks in the global marketplace.

