Nortek LED expands Global Footprint by entering East African countries

The Brand showcased Cutting-Edge Lighting Solutions at 9th Light Expo in Kenya

New Delhi (India), June 25: Nortek LED, a leading provider of innovative and sustainable lighting solutions was the only Indian company to participate in the recently concluded 9th Light Expo Kenya. As a pioneer in premium quality energy-efficient LED solutions, Nortek LED presented its latest advancements in lighting technology designed to meet the evolving needs of the African market.

“LIGHTEXPO Kenya is the largest business trade event for the lighting market in East Africa. With increased construction activities Kenya presents a new oasis of opportunities for global manufacturers and exporters.”said Sumit Jain, Founder and CEO, Nortek LED. “As the only Indian company present, theexpo allowed us to showcase our commitment to sustainability and innovation in lighting, offering visitors a firsthand look at our range of products designed to enhance energy efficiency and performance.”

At the expo, Nortek LED featured products tailored for various sectors, including commercial, industrial, and residential applications. Attendees got to explore demonstrations of Nortek LED’s smart lighting solutions and learn about their benefits in terms of cost savings and environmental impact.

The 9th Light Expo Kenya provided an ideal setting for industry professionals and stakeholders to network, exchange ideas, and discover emerging trends in the lighting sector. The expo marks Nortek LED's entry into Kenya and its neighbouring countries.

About Nortek LED:

Nortek LED is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable lighting solutions in India.With a focus on technology and innovation, Nortek LED is committed to providing high-quality lighting products that improve the quality of life for its customers. The brand offers a wide range of lighting solutions for different applications, including residential, commercial, and industrial spaces.

