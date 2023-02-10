North America's real estate investment club 'Private Investment Club (PIC)' forays in India

Private Investment Club (PIC), the largest elite real estate investment club in North America, has expanded into India with the launch of PIC India. The club's stated mission is "to unleash the real estate giants and allow the realtors to gain immense knowledge and wealth."

With the goal of helping its members become financially independent, PIC India will host its first members' meeting and open its doors to the vast PIC network of business owners, investors, and real estate enthusiasts on February 12, 2023.

The PIC's founder, Sunil Tulsiani, and PIC India's co-founder, Sneh Desai, have ambitious plans to give their members a firm footing from which to achieve financial independence and a higher standard of living. Both of them have decided to make it their goal to turn out 10,000 new millionaires in India thanks to PIC.

Sunil Tulsiani, a former police officer, has trained over 750,000 people around the world. Of those, at least 26 have become millionaires or multimillionaires thanks to his coaching and guidance. Many well-known business people, such as Kevin Harrington of Shark Tank and the TV show's namesake, are among his club's members.

Sneh Desai, on the other hand, has spent the last 26 years helping over 26 lakh people in India and all over the world as a Life & Business Coach.

In 2016, Sunil Tulsiani, PIC's founder, announced the company's expansion into India. PIC is a global network with a presence on six continents, and it was founded in 2006. Bollywood superstar Abhishek Bachchan and real estate mogul Sonu Sood will be joining us for the inaugural PIC meeting. Those who join PIC India will have a great foundation on which to build their dreams of financial independence and living extraordinary lives.

Don't miss this opportunity to meet these Giants and Legends. To know more, please contact our team @ +91 70690 44472 admin@pic-india.in.

