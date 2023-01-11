North East India's First & Biggest ever Organic Fair - Expo ONE 2023

This edition is known as Expo Organic North East or Expo in recognition of the potential of organic farming in the country's North Eastern region to connect growers with consumers and to support the development of the entire value chain for the promotion of organic products globally. The first Expo on Organic North East is scheduled to take place from February 3rd to 5th, 2023; an immersive experience into the world of organic fruits and vegetables hosted by the Department of Agriculture, Govt. of Assam and organised by the Sikkim State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Ltd (SIMFED) at Guwahati, Assam.

India has seen significant growth in the export of organic products, and we are also Asia's second-largest exporter of organic products. Oilseeds, sugarcane, cereals and millets, cotton, pulses, medicinal plants, tea, fruits, and spices are the most popular organic products in India. In recent years, India has seen total exports of 460320.40 MT valued at more than 5000 Cr INR or $770 Million.

Expo ONE is a high-quality exhibition from leading companies in naturals, organics, and exports, as well as agribusinesses. The event will also host B2B meetings, B2C events, international and domestic buyer delegations, International Conference, Farmers' Workshop, and government/department pavilions, will be included.

Major Highlights of the event:

Exhibition: Over 160 organic and natural brand stalls will display a wide range of organic food and non-food products. Fair include exporters, retailers, Farmer Producer groups, organic input manufacturers, government agencies, and others.

Pavilions of States: Pavilions of the Central and State Governments will provide farmer groups with various government schemes and marketing assistance.

Pavilions of Certification Agencies: Certification agency pavilions will assist farmer groups with third-party or PGS certification, fair trade, and sustainability standards.

Pavilion of Industries: Opportunity to promote businesses through companies in food processing, packaging, testing laboratories, equipment, new technologies, and startups.

Buyer-Seller Meetings: Buyer-seller meetings, an essential component of the Fair, bring together international and domestic buyers (including exporters, wholesalers, and retailers) with suppliers and farmer groups/FPOs to conduct actual business. B2B meetings are scheduled to meet the needs of both buyers and sellers. A dedicated Buyer Seller lounge is created at the venue.

Conference: Top exporters from India and around the world will be invited. More than 100 delegates from various sectors attended, including farmers, traders/exporters, researchers, non-governmental organisations, and state and central governments.

Farmers' Workshop: Farmers from across the state and country are attending special workshop sessions. These classes will be held in Assamese, English, and Hindi. These organic production sessions will be led by experts.

This is consistent with our honourable Prime Minister's vision of doubling income through the promotion of organic farming in the country, the establishment of remunerative prices for agricultural produce, and the adoption of sustainable technologies. The proposed scheme aims to reduce cultivation costs, increase farmer income, and ensure resource conservation, as well as safe and healthy soils, environment, water and food.

SIMFED has taken an active role in promoting organic farming. It is actively pursuing and promoting organic farming in over 18 Indian states. As the world's first 100% organic state, Sikkim has been at the forefront of Organic Agriculture in India. With the active participation and efforts of the Department of Agriculture, Government of Assam, this event aims to provide a global platform for North Eastern farmers and producers to showcase the best of North East under one roof.

Join the team for the first ever expo for Organic & Naturals at Guwahati, Assam.

Location: College of Veterinary Sciences Playground, Khanapara, Guwahati, Assam.

Date: 3rd to 5th February

Website: www.neorganicexpo.com

Connect on FB for live updates: www.facebook.com/expo.organic

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor