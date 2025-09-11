North Gujarat emerging as India’s agro-dairy powerhouse, set to host VGRC meet

Gandhinagar, Sep 11 North Gujarat is positioning itself as India’s next agro-dairy hub, with the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) in Mehsana on October 9-10 set to highlight investment opportunities in agriculture, food processing, and dairy, as per official information shared on Thursday.

The two-day event will feature seminars, networking sessions, and sector-specific discussions showcasing the region’s potential in potato cultivation, spice production, and dairy value chains. Aravalli is carving a niche with its potato-based products like fries and chips, exporting to 12 countries, alongside organic spices such as fennel, methi, and turmeric.

Banaskantha, Gujarat’s largest potato-producing district with 18.7 million tonnes in 2024-25, also leads globally in isabgol exports and is home to Asia’s largest cooperative, Banas Dairy, which supports over 3,00,000 farmers.

Mehsana, historically significant, is now a centre for agri-processing, high-quality spices, and dairy, with the Unjha Market Yard dominating India’s spice trade and Dudhsagar Dairy expanding its footprint across domestic markets.

Sabarkantha is emerging as a new agro-processing hub, backed by Sabarkantha Dairy’s strong milk production and NABARD’s projection of over 5.8 million metric tons in storage demand, opening avenues for infrastructure investments. Together, these districts are driving North Gujarat’s transformation into a powerhouse of agriculture and allied industries. With strong ecosystems, modern infrastructure, and global market linkages, the region is fast becoming a magnet for investors eyeing India’s food and dairy economy.

North Gujarat, comprising districts like Mehsana, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, and Patan, has a distinct socio-political and cultural identity that makes it highly influential in Gujarat’s politics.

The region is dominated by the Patidar, Thakor, Rabari, Chaudhary, and other agrarian and pastoral communities, whose voting patterns often shape electoral outcomes at both the state and national levels.

Leaders from North Gujarat, including several chief ministers and prominent cabinet ministers, have played decisive roles in Gujarat’s political landscape, making it a stronghold for power negotiations. Beyond politics, the region is known for its cooperative movement, especially the dairy sector with Amul, Banas Dairy, and Dudhsagar Dairy, which has not only boosted rural economies but also fostered a unique model of people’s empowerment.

Historically, North Gujarat has also been a centre of cultural richness, Jain temples, and stepwells, while socially it reflects resilience in the face of drought-prone conditions. Its people are seen as hardworking, enterprising, and deeply rooted in traditional values, which adds to the region’s reputation as both a political pivot and an economic engine of Gujarat.

On September 4, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, to be held under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will showcase the unique industrial potential, economic strengths, and cultural heritage of different regions of the state on a wider scale. The CM was addressing the interactive session and roadshow organised in New Delhi with leading industrialists and officials from industrial organisations for the promotion of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor