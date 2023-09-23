"Northeastern states have been the biggest beneficiaries of GST,": Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], September 23 : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Saturday said that northeastern states have been the biggest beneficiaries of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Inaugurating 'The Conclave 2023,' hosted by the Pratidin Media Network, Sitharaman shed light on the substantial advantages that the northeastern states have reaped from the implementation of the GST.

“Northeastern States have been the biggest beneficiaries of GST, recording a compound annual GST revenue growth rate of 27.5% since the implementation of the GST (2017-18 to 2022-23) as against 14.8% for all states. So, that additional gain which is coming through GST is definitely a boon for the Northeastern states which need revenue for implementing different programmes," she said according to a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Sitharaman's office.

The Finance Minister's remarks at the Pratidin Conclave highlighted the positive impact of GST on the northeastern region's financial landscape.

With the northeastern states leading in revenue growth, the GST has evidently contributed to their developmental efforts, supporting their unique needs and aspirations.

