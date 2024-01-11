Norway's Ambassador highlights circular economy and renewable energy focus at VGGS 2024

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 11 : The second day of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit saw Norway's Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, shed light on the significant focus of Norwegian companies on circular economy initiatives and renewable energy projects in Gujarat.

Addressing the summit, Ambassador Stener emphasised, "The main focus of Norwegian companies here is circular economy and energy, particularly renewable energy. We also have different companies focusing on different aspects of maritime cooperation. We are currently negotiating a free trade agreement with India within the framework of EFTA".

She added, "Companies here at the summit are particularly looking at Gujarat, particularly in the coastal side and maritime domain, looking at the ports, finding opportunities for investing, especially in renewable energy, floating solar energy and floating wind energy."

Her remarks highlighted the collaborative efforts between Norway and Gujarat in areas crucial for sustainable development.

One of the key aspects highlighted by Ambassador Stener was the ongoing negotiation of a free trade agreement between Norway and India within the framework of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

This agreement holds the potential to strengthen economic ties and foster greater collaboration between the two nations.

The focus on Gujarat's coastal side and maritime domain aligns with the state's strategic positioning as an attractive destination for investment, particularly in renewable energy ventures.

The potential collaboration in areas such as floating solar and wind energy underscores the shared commitment towards sustainable practices and eco-friendly solutions.

As the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit continues to be a melting pot for international collaborations and partnerships, Norway's active participation and interest in Gujarat signify a step towards fostering sustainable economic growth.

The spotlight on circular economy initiatives and renewable energy projects positions Gujarat as a promising hub for innovative and environmentally conscious business ventures.

The ongoing negotiations for a free trade agreement further underline the commitment to strengthening economic ties for mutual benefit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor