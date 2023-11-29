Norwegian Cruise Line Christens All-new Norwegian Viva with a Star-studded Event in Miami

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 57-year history of breaking boundaries, celebrated the christening of Norwegian Viva, the Company's highly anticipated newest vessel and the second ship in the award-winning Prima Class.

"To christen Norwegian Viva in Miami is incredibly special to many of us at NCL, not only because Miami is our hometown, but also because we can share this moment with our local family and friends," said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "Launching a ship is no solo endeavor. I am overwhelmed with gratitude towards the entire NCL team, our partners and especially our amazing crew who have contributed to bringing Norwegian Viva to life and who care for and deliver exceptional vacation experiences for our guests."

Following Norwegian Viva's debut this past August and its inaugural summer season of European voyages, over 1,500 guests joined the christening ceremony held in the Company's LEED® Gold Certified terminal at PortMiami. The Prima Class is committed to breaking new ground in ship design and amenities, reflecting Norwegian Cruise Line's unwavering dedication to putting the guest and onboard experience at the forefront.

"As a Company, it has been a milestone year with the debut of next-generation ships across all three of our best-in-class cruise brands, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises," said Harry Sommer, President & Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "The addition of Norwegian Viva further elevates our world-class fleet, providing our valued guests with another incredible way to vacation, discover new experiences and create unforgettable memories. Since she launched in August, Norwegian Viva's initial guest satisfaction scores have outshined any newbuild in the history of the NCL fleet, a testament to not only how stunning this ship is, but also the exceptional level of service and attention provided by our amazing crew on board."

Luis Fonsi, Norwegian Viva's godfather and GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, musician, and producer, officially named and christened the vessel with the ceremonial champagne bottle break across the ship's hull which signifies good fortune and safe travels for all who sail aboard. As a native Puerto Rican, who is also based in Miami, Fonsi embodies the vibrant energy guests can enjoy aboard Norwegian Viva with warm-weather itineraries spanning from the Caribbean to the Mediterranean.

The celebration continued through the evening with an unparalleled and next-level entertainment lineup headlined by Fonsi, who performed his award-winning and global chart-topping hit "Despacito", among his other beloved Latin hits like "No Me Doy Por Vencido" and "Echame La Culpa". Other talented performers with authentic Miami and Latin roots took the stage, including "Saturday Night Live" cast member and Miami-native, Marcello Hernandez; the Queen of Latin Pop, Paulina Rubio; and recently announced GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, Pedro Capo.

"It is so exciting to celebrate the magnificent Norwegian Viva in true Latin-style in Miami and alongside fellow A-list Latino entertainers," said Luis Fonsi, Award-Winning global artist. "We are giving her a proper despedida before she makes her debut in my hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico."

Norwegian Viva's christening festivities also included the unveiling and dedication of the Knut Kloster Hall, a newly added installation at the NCL Terminal that pays homage to the Company's founder, Knut Kloster, and colorfully shares details on NCL's 57-year history of innovation in the cruise industry.

At 965 feet long with the capacity for 3,099 guests, Norwegian Viva has unique, thrilling activities including the three-story Viva Speedway; elevated offerings such as Indulge Food Hall, an open-air food market featuring 11 unique eateries; and an awe-inspiring art collection with stand-out pieces including British digital artist Dominic Harris' 52-foot-wide interactive work of art named "Every Wing has a Silver Lining" installed at the Metropolitan Bar.

Following the inaugural sailing and select voyages from Miami, the ship will reposition to San Juan, Puerto Rico and be the newest ship to homeport in the destination when she arrives on Dec. 15, 2023. Through March 2024, Norwegian Viva will offer port-intensive seven-day Caribbean voyages, where guests will wake up each day in a new tropical island paradise with calls to Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. John's, Antigua; Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands with no days at sea. In April 2024, Norwegian Viva will return to sail Mediterranean and Greek Isles itineraries that offer an unmatched opportunity to experience the beauty and culture of Europe. In addition, NCL's year-round 'Free at Sea' offer provides travelers with more value with vacation-enhancing benefits, including unlimited open bar, specialty dining, shore excursion credits, complimentary Wi-Fi, discounted rates for the third and fourth guests and free roundtrip airfare for the second guest.

To celebrate the all-star entertainment lineup at Norwegian Viva's christening event, NCL has put together a Live it Up! Spotify Playlist inspired by top Latin music superstars.

To access Norwegian Viva's press kit, please click here. To download high-res images and videos from Norwegian Viva's christening activities, please click here. For more information about Norwegian Cruise Line's award-winning 19-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, visit www.ncl.com.

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 57 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 19 contemporary ships sail to 400 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, club balcony suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional,visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

