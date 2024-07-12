Norwegian Cruise Line Expands Cruisetours Collection Providing More Choice, Value and Destination Immersion for a Perfect Europe Getaway

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 57-year history of breaking boundaries, has announced an expanded collection of European Cruisetours. Available in 11 ports through to November 2025, these pre-cruise programs combine select sailings with a multi-day immersive land exploration to provide a more seamless cruise holiday experience.

Lisbon, Portugal has just been added to the collection of NCL's pre-cruise land programs, which are also available in iconic cities including Athens, Greece; Barcelona, Spain; Copenhagen, Denmark; Istanbul, Turkey; London, United Kingdom; Paris, France; Reykjavik, Iceland; Rome and Venice, Italy and Tromso; Norway.

NCL's Cruisetours enable guests to further immerse themselves in a destination either before or after a sailing, providing the convenience of a fully planned holiday that includes their cruise, transfers, hotels and tours exploring their chosen city.

Recognised as Europe's Leading Cruise Line* for 17 years in a row, NCL has an extensive offering across the Mediterranean, Greek Isles and Northern Europe with 12 departure ports across 14 award-winning ships including Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva. Additionally, guests can enjoy overnight calls in destinations such as Istanbul, Turkey; Florence (Livorno), Italy; and Reykjavik, Iceland.

"As the leader in Europe for contemporary cruising, we are continually looking to create innovative and meaningful experiences for our guests. Our expanded Cruisetour land programs provide even more opportunities for our guests to explore, with the flexibility and choice to travel their own way," said Ben Angell, Vice President and Managing Director, NCL APAC. "We continue to see demand for cruising in Europe go from strength to strength, not only because of the incredible value and convenience we offer but also the extensive choice of immersive itineraries, departure ports and ships."

Europe Cruisetour examples

Lisbon: Four-days / three-nights Explore Lisbon Cruisetour

Choice of five ships and multiple departures through November 2025

Lisbon is gaining popularity due to its vast tapestry of colour and history. Cruisers can discover its allure through this immersive Cruisetour program which includes three nights' accommodation with breakfast, airport, hotel and ship transfers and a selection of guided tours. Guests will explore the city's finest attractions, including Belem quarter, the Monument of Discoveries, and the Manueline style Monastery of Jeronimo's which represents the Golden Age of Portuguese Discoveries in the 15th century.

There are multiple cruises that can be combined with the program such as this 11-day Italy, France and Spain voyage on Norwegian Viva visiting five countries and 12 destinations including Lisbon, Portugal; Gibraltar, United Kingdom; Seville (Cadiz), Granada (Malaga), Ibiza, Palma (Majorca) and Barcelona in Spain; Provence (Marseille), Cannes, France; Genoa, Florence/Pisa (Livorno) and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy.

London: Four days/three nights Tower of London and Garden of England Cruisetour

Choice of seven ships and multiple departures through October 2025

Guests will explore both cosmopolitan London and the deeply fascinating beautiful county of Kent during the three nights/four days program which includes accommodation, transfers and multiple guided tours around some of London's most popular attractions such as Stonehenge, Dover Castle, Tower of London, Britain Memorial site and a cruise on the Thames.

This immersive 14-day Cruisetour is available on select Norwegian Prima voyages from May to August 2025 and combines the London program with an 11-day Northern Europe adventure visiting four countries and nine bucket list destinations including Bruges (Zeebrugge), Belgium; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Bergen, Geiranger and Alesund in Norway followed by three stops in Iceland including Akureyri, Isafjordur and overnight in Reykjavik.

Rome: Three-days/two-nights Rome and Etruria Cruisetour

Choice of seven ships and multiple departures through November 2025

When in Rome, discovering its rich historical sites and flavoursome gastronomic scene is essential. On this immersive 13-day Cruisetour guests can explore the city over two nights/three days to soak up the incomparable wonder of the Eternal city with highlights including the Colosseum, Venice Square, Trevi Fountain, Necropolis, and a local wine tasting experience.

The adventure continues during a 10-day Mediterranean sailing on Norwegian Epic visiting a new port every day including Santorini, Mykonos, Athens (Piraeus), and Corfu in Greece; Valletta, Malta; Messina (Sicily), Naples, Florence/Pisa (Livorno), and Rome (Civitavecchia) in Italy; and Cannes, France.

Venice: Four-days/three-nights Venice Cruisetour

Choice of six ships and multiple departures through November 2025

Venice continues to enchant travellers from across the world. Cruisers can discover its charm through the four-days/three-nights pre-cruise program that will venture into Venice's heart, exploring narrow streets, bustling piazzas, and beautiful buildings exuding Venetian character and charm with a special highlight being a gondola ride through Venice's canals.

On this immersive 14-day Cruisetour the program is paired with a 10-day Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Breakaway visiting six countries and 10 iconic ports including Venice (Trieste), Italy; Split and Dubrovnik, Croatia; Corfu, Greece; Messina (Sicily), Naples, Rome (Civitavecchia), and Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Italy; Cannes, France; Palma (Majorca) and Barcelona, Spain.

Throughout NCL's European collection, guests will enjoy an average of 10 hours in port and can choose to explore a destination at their leisure or opt for one of NCL's extensive range of shore excursions, including the popular Beyond Blueprints, Gourmet Tours and Go Local range which invite guests to experience a more in-depth exploration of each destination they visit.

For further information, visit www.ncl.com.

*Norwegian Cruise Line has won the category of Europe's Leading Cruise Line 17 years in a row at the World Travel Awards.

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 57 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionised the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal holiday on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 19 contemporary ships sail to 450 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveller staterooms, club balcony suites, and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept.

For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian

