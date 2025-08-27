Not Just A Startup Accelerator - Marwari Catalysts Success Through Social Impact

NewsVoir

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], August 27: In an ecosystem where valuations dominate headlines, Marwari Catalysts (MCats) is proving that India's real startup story lies in jobs created, women empowered, and lives changed.

From Jodhpur to Bharat's Heartland

Founded in Jodhpur, MCats has become one of India's fastest-growing accelerators, recording up to 100x growth in just a few years. With 100+ early-stage ventures across 20+ cities, MCats is ensuring that opportunity reaches communities where it matters most by focusing on Tier II and III hubs instead of metros.

Jobs that Strengthen Families

Through its portfolio, MCats has generated over 5,000 jobs in cities such as Ajmer, Surat, Nasik, Faridabad, Coimbatore,Madurai, Trichy, Dehradun, Indore, Patna, Noida, Nagpur, and Raipur. These jobs represent youth finding work closer to home, reduced migration pressures, reverse brain drain of talent back into smaller cities, and healthcare services reaching underserved populations.

Startups like Sarathi Healthcare and Pratap IVF bring accessible medical care, Turms Intelligent Apparel links local supply chains to markets, and Jaipur Watch Company revives artisanal skills while putting Indian craftsmanship on the global luxury map.

Women Leading the Way

A standout feature of MCats is its commitment to gender equity. 35% of portfolio startups are co-founded by women, including ventures such as Leap Ahead India, Nostalgia Pages, Nuskha Kitchen, and First Crack. Within MCats itself, half the leadership team is women-led.

Entrepreneurship That Solves Problems

The accelerator backs companies that directly address India's social challenges.

* Sustainability: Ventures such as ClimeKare and BuyByScrap are tackling climate action. MCats has also partnered with the Universal Carbon Registry (UCR), enabling startups to align with global carbon credit standards and turn sustainability into measurable, market-linked impact.

* Education: Startups like Learn & Build, Literom are bridging rural learning and upskilling gaps.

* Community Building: Platforms like Startup Chaupal and StartPreneur nurture local ecosystems and keep talent in emerging cities.

A Different Kind of Accelerator

"Every startup we back must answer a simple question: whose life will this improve? Unicorns may bring headlines, but livelihood creators make history," says Sushil Sharma, Founder of MCats.

Unlike conventional accelerators, MCats doesn't just provide funding and mentoring it also offers global exposure and cross-border opportunities. Startups such as Leap Ahead India are already building international business associations, with more such collaborations in the pipeline.

Marwari Catalysts (MCats) group is a family of fund backed by accelerator and venture studio, headquartered in Jodhpur. With 100+ startups, 5,000+ jobs created, and 35% women-led ventures, MCats has become a symbol of Bharat's shift from metro-driven entrepreneurship to a grassroots-to-global social impact movement.

