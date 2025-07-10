Not Rocket Science Launches Game Changing RTD Shake with 26g Protein for Daily Life

BusinessWire India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 10: Protein in India has evolved. What started as scoops of powder tucked away in gym bags has moved through chewy bars in office drawers. Now, Not Rocket Science, a modern nutrition brand, is taking protein mainstream with the launch of Protein Punch a ready to drink shake delivering 26 grams of protein along with functional adaptogens.

Designed for everyday routines, not just fitness ones, Protein Punch offers a new way to get serious nutrition without overthinking it. It is lactose free, gluten free, and contains no added sugar.

The launch comes as more Indians begin prioritizing protein in their diets. According to IMARC Group, India's protein based product market was valued at Rs. 38,247 crore (4.6 billion USD) in 2024 and is projected to reach Rs. 1.36 lakh crore (16.3 billion USD) by 2033. The ready to drink protein beverages category is also expected to nearly double in the same period, as per Data Bridge Market Research.

"We saw that people want to eat better but don't want to turn their whole life upside down to do it," said Arjun Patel, Founder of Not Rocket Science. "That's what inspired us. We built Protein Punch to be something that works on your busiest days, without needing any mixing, scooping, or second thoughts. It's straightforward, effective, and actually tastes good."

Launch Campaign

The brand has launched Protein Punch clocking more than 600k views with the help of influencers like Tanuj Virwani,Varun Verma, Snigdha Ravi and more such health and fitness evangelists who bring the campaign proposition -Protein for the rest of us to the fore.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLox3YcN1MU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Each bottle of Protein Punch contains 26 grams of high quality dairy protein and 280 mg of KSM 66 Ashwagandha, an adaptogen known to support stress relief and recovery. It goes beyond muscle building to support overall wellbeing, making it a solid everyday option for anyone looking to improve their nutrition.

Protein Punch is now available at www.notrocketscience.in as well as Amazon, Flipkart, and JioMart. It will also soon be available on Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart for quick access anytime.

As India's functional foods market continues to expand projected to grow from 13 billion USD in 2023 to more than 25 billion USD by 2030 Not Rocket Science is positioning itself as a brand that blends science with daily simplicity.

"We are not trying to impress with complexity. We are trying to make nutrition easier for people who are already doing a hundred things in a day," added Arjun Patel. "This isn't just about launching a drink. It is about helping people build a habit they can stick to."

We're going beyond screens!

Protein Punch is now hitting the shelves across India starting with gyms, supermarkets, cafes, and local stores. You can already find us in metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, and at Nature's Basket stores near you. This is just the beginning stay tuned for more!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor