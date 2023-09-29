Noted film personalities from Telugu Film Industry grace the Woxsen University's Kaleido Film Festival 

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 29: School of Design, Woxsen University hosted its inaugural Kaleido Film Festival with tagline - Where everyone's a kalakaar, on 28th September at Woxsen University campus in Kamkole. This pompous festival delved into the nuances of Indian filmmaking and its impact on the society, offering a coveted platform for visual communication students to connect with seasoned filmmakers, actors, showcase their filmmaking prowess and receive invaluable feedback.

Sharing insights on content creation in the digital era, the Chief Guest and Cinematographer, Surender Reddy said, "With the introduction of OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and with the rise of digital content creators, bloggers and influencers, there is so much of content floating around. To succeed in filmmaking, one must continually adapt to the changing times, thereby competing effectively and leaving an indelible mark. I feel you are in the right place to start your career to get into movies with all the wonderful infrastructure and exposure Woxsen is providing you."

Film is not just entertainment, it's a powerful medium that can evoke emotions, drive conversations, and impact society. The Kaleido Film Festival was born out of the desire to delve into the myriad facets of filmmaking and its potential to inspire, entertain, and influence. The fest is like a vibrant kaleidoscope, where small events mirror the colourful glass beads inside, and attendees, known as 'Kalakaars,' act as mirrors that bring the fest to life. Just as a kaleidoscope's patterns rely on mirrors, Kaleido's charm hinges on its Kalakaars.

The Guest of Honour and Associate Director Vishnu Vardhan, during the panel discussion on 'Villains and how the landscape of Indian Cinema is transforming?' said, "If you observe in recent times, the audience are receptive of seeing actors play the roles of villains and supporting actors. In fact, some recent films have depicted the supremacy of villains over their heroic counterpart. This shift has happened as people got accustomed to consuming content from OTT, which is not driven by hero, heroine or villain per se but is driven by content."

Among the distinguished guests at the festival were Telugu Movie Actor Sudheer Babu, Actress Mrinalini Ravi, and Director Harsha Vardhan. They exclaimed that Woxsen University is a beautiful campus with amazing infrastructure.

The visual communication students from School of Design were presented with a theme - 'Boundless' for their short films. These budding filmmakers adeptly interpreted the theme across various narratives. For instance, one film explored the metaphorical confines of the education system, illustrating how individuals get trapped in societal expectations, only to find liberation through the art of poetry. Another narrative followed a protagonist bound by an unfulfilling job, who ultimately discovers boundless freedom upon pursuing his passion for art.

The film fest promised to be a vibrant celebration of film as an art form, offering attendees the opportunity to immerse themselves in a world of cinematic wonders through panel discussions, short film competition, workshop on screen writing and color grading. There was also a showcase of student's creative artworks, doodling sessions and merchandise stalls. Adding to the allure of the evening, a special musical treat by the talented Band Athish and DJ Soham kept the audience grooving to the beats, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad:

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Liberal Arts & Humanities, Sciences. With 100+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #1, All India Top Emerging Engineering Colleges, Outlook I-Care 2023, Rank #12, All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2023, Rank #15, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2022, #16 Top 50 Business schools for Research in India, IIRF 2023

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2235199/Panel_Discussion.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2235198/Woxsen_Film_Fest.jpg

