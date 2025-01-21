" Nothing bigger than Maa Ganga's blessing," says Gautam Adani after performing Aarti with his family at Triveni Sangam

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 : Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, along with his family, offered prayers and performed aarti at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Tuesday during his visit to the Mahakumbh Mela.

"The experience that I have here at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is wonderful...The management that is here, I want to thank PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath on behalf of the countrymen... The management that is here - is a subject of research for the management institutes. For me, there is nothing bigger than the blessings of Maa Ganga," the Adani group Chairman said after completing the prayers.

Earier, on arriving in Prayagraj, Adani also joined hands with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to contribute to the Mahaprasad Seva initiative. Under this program, meals will be served to devotees throughout the Mela, which is scheduled to run until February 26, 2025.

On January 9, the Adani Group and ISKCON announced their partnership to provide free meals to the vast number of devotees attending the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The Mahaprasad Seva is expected to feed up to 50 lakh devotees during the Mela. The meals will be prepared in two kitchens, located inside and outside the Mela area, and distributed at 40 different locations throughout the Mela.

To assist the elderly, differently-abled, and mothers with children, special arrangements, including golf carts, have been made.

Adani had praised ISKCON's dedication to seva, stating, "In the true sense, seva is the highest form of patriotism. Seva is meditation, seva is prayer, and seva is God".

Reflecting on the partnership, he explained, "We have a wonderful experience and attachment with ISKCON. And even when we are thinking, what we can do from a Kumbh Mela standpoint, and when it was about the Prasadam, then immediately, the first thought was that the institution which can do it in the best manner is ISKCON.

Guru Prasad Swamiji, known for his dedication to the service of humanity, praised Adani's humility and selfless contributions.

"The Adani Group has always been a shining xample of corporate responsibility and social service. What makes Gautam Adaniji outstanding is his humility - he never waits to be called but moves forward to serve selflessly. We are extremely grateful for his contribution," Swamiji said, quoting ancient texts that emphasize serving the Supreme.

In addition to the Mahaprasad Seva, the initiative will also distribute five lakh copies of the Geeta Saar to devotees, further enhancing the spiritual experience of the attendees.

With a dedicated team of 2,500 volunteers, the project stands as a beacon of cooperation between the corporate world and spiritual institutions to serve humanity at one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

