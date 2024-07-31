Nothing Levels Up with Phone (2a) Plus

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 31: Nothing today unveiled Phone (2a) Plus, its highly anticipated new smartphone. Phone (2a) Plus takes Nothing's most popular main brand smartphone and amplifies three key areas: performance, camera and design. Powered by a world exclusive processor, the MediaTek 7350 Pro 5G, for an even smoother and faster user experience. Additionally, a new 50 MP front camera sensor has been implemented for superstar selfies, and new metallic colourways have been developed to reflect superior specifications.

"Following the success of Phone (2a), which was a breath of fresh air in its market segment and became our best-selling smartphone, we're thrilled to introduce Phone (2a) Plus. This upgraded variant features a world-exclusive processor, an improved front camera, and a new metallic design. With Phone (3) launching in 2025, Phone (2a) Plus is for those who are excited about Phone (2a) but are seeking even higher performance," said Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing.

Design

Phone (2a) Plus introduces two new colours for Nothing smartphones: metallic Grey and an updated Black. Reminiscent of machinery, the metallic finish offers a new premium expression of Nothing's design language, while highlighting the cutting-edge upgrades of Phone (2a) Plus.

An inherited design story from Phone (2a), Phone (2a) Plus has been crafted at the intersection of engineering and artistry. By integrating components into the phone's exterior, we created an anthropomorphic appearance whereby the cameras inside the NFC coil represent two eyes sitting in front of a brain-like hub of intelligence and communication. The circular grid system design centralises the camera, ensuring a coherent and endearing appearance that makes Phone (2a) Plus another instant icon.

Performance

The secret behind Phone (2a) Plus' power is the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor, a world exclusive to Nothing. Recognising the importance of entertainment in people's everyday lives, this chipset has been meticulously co-engineered to make our latest device a gamer's dream.

Featuring cutting-edge TSMC 4 nm Gen 2 technology, with 8 cores running up to 3.0 GHz - nearly 10% faster CPU than Phone (2a) - everyday app multitasking is now a walk in the park. And it's supported by an ARM Mali-G610 MC4 GPU clocking at 1.3 GHz, which is 30% faster when gaming than Phone (2a).

Also playing a role in maintaining the high performance is Nothing's Smart Clean Technology, which regularly clears unused system files. As well as NTFS optimisations for lightning-fast file transfers, and RAM Booster for up to 20 GB of effective RAM.

Camera

Since the Phone (2a) launch in March, the Nothing team has released seven software updates with multiple camera improvements. These updates fine-tune the camera experience by enhancing colour accuracy, saturation, and optimised colour consistency. Additionally, they improve blur accuracy, camera app loading speeds, and overall performance.

Take photography to the next level with a Nothing debut: the triple 50 MP camera system. Phone (2a) Plus' selfie camera now captures sublime 4K video at 30 FPS, a hardware upgrade from Phone (2a)'s 32 MP sensor.

Boasting a large light-absorbing 50 MP main sensor with a f/1.88 lens, an ultra-wide 50 MP sensor with a 114o field of view, and now, a 50 MP front camera for superstar selfies and better quality video calling. All three sensors support direct 50 MP photo output, HDR photo capture, and 4K video recording.

The main camera comes alive in low-light conditions with night shots appearing just as detailed and vibrant as in the day. Record stunning 4K video with the main camera, supported by Optical Image Stabilisation as well as Electric Image Stabilisation and Action Mode for smooth footage when people can't stand still.

To ensure Phone (2a) Plus is the full picture, Nothing combines elite hardware with state-of-the-art software. Our TrueLens Engine with AI Vivid Mode consists of advanced algorithms to produce life-like photos, bursting with colour and detail. The Ultra XDR feature, co-developed with Google, enhances lighting in challenging conditions by adjusting pixel brightness up to 5 times, ensuring true-to-life images every time you press the button.

Additional features include Motion Capture for blur-free action shots, Night Mode for enhanced low-light photography, and AI Portrait Optimiser for the ultimate group shots.

Nothing OS / AI

With Nothing OS 2.6, Nothing has expanded its library with even more functional widgets for mindful interactions on your home and lock screens. Complete with swipeable views and animations for more levels of information.

Following on from its ChatGPT integrations earlier in the year, Nothing has developed the News Reporter Widget. A daily digest that leverages AI technology to aggregate daily news in a simple and intuitive format and read aloud by Nothing CFO Tim Holbrow. It is available on all Nothing smartphones through the Nothing Widgets app on the Google Play Store.

The widget provides curated news from eight selectable genres, including: business, entertainment, general, health, science, sports and technology. The AI system then summarises news articles from English language news sources based on category and converts them to audio. Each story summary lasts 1 minute with a total of 8 stories per day. Every morning (local time relative), the widget will automatically refresh with a new bank of stories. To skip a story, simply head to the Quick Settings Panel or Media Player widget. News Reporter works instantly with no sign-up required.

Unlike the majority of the devices in this category, Phone (2a) Plus comes with Android 14 out of the box, and an impressive three years of software updates and four years of security updates.

Battery and Charging

For those who haven't the time to wait, Phone (2a) Plus has rapid 50W Fast Charging, which means it can be charged to one day's power in under 20 minutes, nearly 10% faster than Phone (2a).

Phone (2a) Plus remains fitted with Nothing's biggest smartphone battery to date, a powerful 5,000 mAH unit. It can deliver up to two days of use on a full charge and retains over 90% of its full capacity, even after 1,000 charging cycles.

Display

Phone (2a) Plus has a flexible FHD+ 6.7" AMOLED display that can deliver stunningly accurate colour reproduction of 1.07 billion colours. Boasting a peak brightness of 1300 nits, it ensures superb visibility, even when the sun is shining at its brightest.

With Active Matrix technology (the AM in AMOLED), Phone (2a) Plus' display has precise control over each individual pixel, contributing to better image quality - all without draining battery life.

Phone (2a) Plus retains the thinnest bezels in Nothing's smartphone line-up, measuring just 2.1 mm symmetrically on all four sides of the screen. This achievement results in an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 91.65%, made possible through the combination of a flexible panel with structural engineering.

Interactions are effortlessly smooth thanks to the 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, seamlessly adjusting to content, and a 240 Hz touch sampling rate for instant responsiveness.

Glyph Interface

On the back of the phone, Phone (2a) Plus retains the iconic Glyph Interface. A new way to interact with a smartphone that encourages people to put their screens down and refer to light and sound patterns for key information. The focused Glyph Interface holds on to all the capabilities of Phone (2a), including the Glyph Timer and Glyph Progress that utilises third party integrations, whilst illuminating the distinct new metallic aesthetic of Phone (2a) Plus.

Sustainability

Phone (2a) Plus continues Nothing's commitment to sustainability, with a carbon footprint of 53.34 kg CO2e. Contributing to its sustainable credentials are the use of recycled materials.

Phone (2a) Plus contains:

* 100% recycled aluminium used in the mid-frame

* 100% recycled tin on 5 circuit boards

* 100% recycled copper foil on the main circuit board

* Recycled steel on 24 steel stamping parts

* Over 50% of the plastic parts are sustainably sourced

* Plastic waste from the Ear (2) production line is repurposed into Phone (2a) Plus

For full specifications, head to nothing.tech

Availability, Pricing and Perks

Phone (2a) Plus is available in Grey and Black, with two models to choose from. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant will have a price of Rs 27,999, but at launch, it will be offered for Rs 25,999 with a Rs 2,000 discount available through select bank cards. The 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 29,999, with a special launch price of Rs 27,999, including the Rs 2,000 bank offer discount.

Nothing Store Soho, London will be the first place in the world where people can buy the new device - from 11:00 AM BST on Saturday 3 August. India will be the first retail market to see Sales for Phone (2a) Plus which will commence on 7th August across Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales and other retail partners in India.

