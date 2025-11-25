Nourishing Minds, Empowering Futures: ADM and HarvestPlus Solutions Launch 'Nutri Pathshala' on Children's Day

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 25: On Children's Day, ADM and HarvestPlus Solutions proudly launched Nutri Pathshala, a collaborative initiative dedicated to improving child nutrition, nutrition literacy, and community well-being across India.

The program seeks to nurture young minds by integrating consumption of nutrient-enriched foods with engaging, school-based learning experiences that promote healthier lifestyles among children. Nutri Pathshala goes beyond the provision of nutritious meals, it empowers children, parents, and teachers with the knowledge and resources to make informed choices about food and health, while fostering local livelihoods through the production of biofortified crops.

Speaking about the initiative, Arun Khera, Head- Public Policy & Government Relations, ADM said "ADM is proud to partner with HarvestPlus Solutions on the Nutri Pathshala initiative, which aligns strongly with our commitment to expanding access to safe, nutritious and affordable food. This collaboration reflects our belief that meaningful, sustainable progress comes from working together across the nutrition ecosystem, and we are excited to support this important step toward a healthier future."

Ravinder Grover, COO, HarvestPlus Solutions, said: "Nutri Pathshala gives children the superpower of understanding what truly nourishes them. When nutrition literacy becomes part of daily learning, it shapes stronger, healthier generations. Our partnership with ADM amplifies this impact for every child we reach."

Aligned with Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's recent emphasis on the incorporation of biofortified crops to address malnutrition, Nutri Pathshala contributes directly to the vision of a nutrition-secure India. The initiative embodies the spirit of Children's Day, celebrating growth, learning, and the right of every child to a healthy, nourished life.

The ADM-HarvestPlus Solutions partnership exemplifies how collaboration between science, industry, and community can drive sustainable, scalable solutions for a healthier, nourished future. As Nutri Pathshala expands its footprint across India, it will continue to empower children and communities with the knowledge and nourishment needed to build stronger, brighter futures.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor