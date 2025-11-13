Novatr to host an online masterclass on "4D BIM with Bexel Manager" on 26th November

SMPL

New Delhi [India], November 13: Novatr, a leading force in technology-driven upskilling for the AEC (Architecture, Engineering, Construction) sector, is set to host an insightful online masterclass titled "4D BIM with Bexel Manager" on 26th November 2025, from 8:00 PM to 9:30 PM IST.

Designed to transform project delivery across the AEC industry, this session will explore Bexel Manager one of the most sought-after tools for 4D BIM. The session aims to introduce the construction management workflow to architects and civil engineers, showcasing how 4D BIM can enhance coordination, scheduling, and cost control.

The masterclass will be led by Mr. Irfan Mohammed, a mentor at Novatr, whose expertise spans the full project lifecycle, from 3D modelling, parametric family creation, and formwork automation to 4D/5D simulations, cost and schedule integration, and executive dashboards.

Participants will gain hands-on insights into leveraging Bexel Manager for 4D BIM workflows and understanding its impact on improving project efficiency and delivery. The session will cover the construction manager's workflow, from model synchronisation and schedule integration to cost tracking and visualisation.

This masterclass is open to AEC professionals, students, and digital design enthusiasts looking to future-proof their skills and maximise project outcomes.

Event Details:

Date: 26th November 2025

Time: 8:30 PM - 9:00 PM IST

Mode: Online

Joining Link: https://tinyurl.com/5bbdkhtz

About Novatr

Novatr (YC S21) is a trusted platform for professionals in architecture, engineering, and construction, with over 6,000 learners from more than 45 countries and 600+ hiring partners. We offer online courses in BIM, Computational Design, Artificial Intelligence, and Interior Design, created in collaboration with more than 200 experts worldwide. By combining real-world industry experience with rigorous academic standards, practical career support, data-driven insights, and the latest digital tools, we help professionals not only develop technical skills but also make informed career choices, gain a competitive edge, and prepare for the future of infrastructure and design. Our learners go on to land jobs, earn promotions, and build real-world projects.

For more information, visit Novatr's Website

About Speaker

Irfaan has expertise that spans the full project lifecycle, from 3D modelling, parametric family creation, and formwork automation to 4D/5D simulations, cost & schedule integration, and executive dashboards.

He has 6+ years of experience delivering end-to-end BIM implementation and digital project management across metro, bridge, tunnel, hydropower, and high-rise building projects valued up to $3B.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor