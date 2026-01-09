Novatr to Host Online Master class on AI for Architectural Visualisation with xFigura

SMPL

New Delhi [India], January 9: Novatr, an edtech platform focused on upskilling professionals in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sector, will host an online master class titled "AI for Visualisation with xFigura" on January 15, from 7:30 PM.

The session will be led by George Guida, Founder & CEO of xFigura and ArchiTAG, who brings extensive experience at the intersection of architecture, design intelligence, and emerging AI-driven workflows.

xFigura is an AI-powered architectural visualisation platform designed to support rapid ideation, experimentation, and visual communication in architectural workflows.

As part of the session, Guida will present a live demonstration of xFigura, highlighting practical workflows and real-world design use cases that enhance efficiency, creativity, and decision-making in architectural visualisation. The masterclass will conclude with an interactive discussion and Q&A segment, addressing how architects and designers can prepare for the continued advancement of AI in the built environment industry.

The session is aimed at architects, designers, visualisation professionals, and AEC practitioners interested in understanding how AI is transforming design processes and visual communication in architecture.

"AI is rapidly redefining how architects conceptualise, visualise, and communicate design ideas. Through this masterclass with xFigura, we aim to equip AEC professionals with practical, real-world insights into AI-led visualisation workflows that can significantly enhance design efficiency and creative decision-making," said Shrey Aggarwal, VP Marketing at Novatr.

Participation in the masterclass is open to registered attendees.

Register here: https://tinyurl.com/kbmfcfmt

About Novatr

Novatr (YC S21) is a trusted platform for professionals in architecture, engineering, and construction, with over 8,000 learners from more than 45 countries and 300+ hiring partners. We offer online courses in BIM, Computational Design, Artificial Intelligence, and Interior Design, created in collaboration with more than 200 experts worldwide. By combining real-world industry experience with rigorous academic standards, practical career support, data-driven insights, and the latest digital tools, we help professionals not only develop technical skills but also make informed career choices, gain a competitive edge, and prepare for the future of infrastructure and design. Our learners go on to land jobs, earn promotions, and build real-world projects.

For more information, visit www.novatr.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor